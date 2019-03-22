SoonerScoop.com

Oklahoma started on fire and never let up in completely dominating Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday afternoon.

The Sooners scored the first 12 points of the game and held a comfortable margin the rest of way en route to a 95-72 victory in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup in the South region in Columbia, S.C.

No. 9 seed OU (20-13) plays the winner of No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb on Sunday.

The first 10 minutes of an OU game can often tell the story, based on how well Lon Kruger’s group is shooting. OU made 15 of its first 20 field goal attempts and had a 21-point lead in the first half before taking a 50-33 lead at halftime.

Although Ole Miss came out scoring in the second half, the Rebs simply had no answer for the size and versatility of the Sooners. Eventually, Ole Miss couldn’t match score-for-score, and the Sooners pulled away to cruise in the second half.

Senior Rashard Odomes scored a season-high 20 points, notching 14 of them in the first half. Fellow senior Christian James added 20 points.

Junior Kristian Doolittle, who has become the pulse of the team in recent weeks, had another stellar all-around outing. He finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Sophomore Brady Manek added 18 points and three steals.

If it wasn’t the perfect game, it was dang close. The 95 points is the most OU has scored this season, same with the 50 points in the first half, coinciding as the most Ole Miss has allowed in the first half this season.

OU committed a season-low four turnovers compared to 15 assists. Doolittle and freshman Jamal Bieniemy each had five assists.

This is OU’s first tournament victory since the 2016 Final Four run. The Sooners were bounced as a No. 10 seed last year. The 95 points is the most for OU in a tournament game since scoring 124 points in 1989.