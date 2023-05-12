Sooners rout Iowa State behind early offense, advance to Big 12 finals
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The hits just kept coming for Oklahoma.
The Sooners wasted no time finding their offense against Iowa State. Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings and Cydney Sanders each found their way on base to open the bottom of the first, and the scoring began with an RBI single from Grace Lyons that scored Coleman.
Later in the frame, Again with bases loaded, Alyssa Brito hit a double to left center that scored Sanders and Lyons. Just like that, the Sooners were up 3-0 in the first.
The offense just continued from there, and it fueled the Sooners’ 9-0 run-rule victory over Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament semis on Friday at Hall of Fame Stadium.
Earlier in the week, OU coach Patty Gasso said the Sooners always kick it into gear when the postseason begins. And that was fully on display against the Cyclones.
“(I) felt we came ready to play right from the start,” Gasso said after the game. “Energy was good. I love the way we scored early and often and fast. It just happened so fast. And then throughout, just a good dose of scoring throughout the game.
“I just felt a postseason energy that I'm really excited about."
The Sooners didn’t slow down after that first inning.
Despite two early outs in the bottom of the second, Jennings singled down the right field line to score Boone. After Sanders walked again, Grace Lyons followed up with a three-run home run to right center to give the Sooners a 7-0 lead going into the third inning. It was Lyons’ seventh home run of the season.
The Sooners created further separation in the third inning. Again with two outs, Coleman fired a two-run home run to right field that pushed the lead to 9-0, scoring the final two runs of the game.
It was an impressive outing from the Sooners’ offense, which scored six of its nine runs with two outs on the board.
"I think we're just hungry,” Brito said. “This is the most fun that we can have all season so I'm excited for the new (players) to be able to experience that too. But (there’s) a lot of hunger in the locker room for sure.”
As good as the offense played, the defense was just as dominant.
Gasso opted to start Alex Storako, playing in her first postseason with the Sooners, on the mound. The only trouble for Storako came in the second inning, when she walked the first two Cyclones batters, but she responded with two strikeouts and a flyout to end the frame. In three innings, Storako surrendered zero hits and recorded three strikeouts.
Kierston Deal and Jordy Bahl both pitched in relief of Storako and kept the momentum going. In five innings, the Sooners surrendered just one hit to the Cyclones.
The Sooners’ defense, which led the nation in ERA during the regular season, had no issues with the Cyclones’ offense.
“(The defense) is the least of my worries,” Gasso said. “I mean, the defense is so solid. They’re waiting. Grace Lyons is waiting for that big play. As is Brito, as is (Riley) Boone, Jayda, all the way around. (They’re) waiting for that opportunity to make a big play. What I really love, too, is that we have a lead and could’ve (sat) back… From the moment the first pitch was thrown to the last, they were all-out there defensively.”
With the win, the Sooners improve to 50-1 on the season and have now won 42 straight games.
The Sooners now advance to the Big 12 championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2. They’ll play the winner of Texas and Kansas, which is currently in progress.