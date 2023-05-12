OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The hits just kept coming for Oklahoma. The Sooners wasted no time finding their offense against Iowa State. Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings and Cydney Sanders each found their way on base to open the bottom of the first, and the scoring began with an RBI single from Grace Lyons that scored Coleman. Later in the frame, Again with bases loaded, Alyssa Brito hit a double to left center that scored Sanders and Lyons. Just like that, the Sooners were up 3-0 in the first. The offense just continued from there, and it fueled the Sooners’ 9-0 run-rule victory over Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament semis on Friday at Hall of Fame Stadium.



Earlier in the week, OU coach Patty Gasso said the Sooners always kick it into gear when the postseason begins. And that was fully on display against the Cyclones. “(I) felt we came ready to play right from the start,” Gasso said after the game. “Energy was good. I love the way we scored early and often and fast. It just happened so fast. And then throughout, just a good dose of scoring throughout the game. “I just felt a postseason energy that I'm really excited about." The Sooners didn’t slow down after that first inning. Despite two early outs in the bottom of the second, Jennings singled down the right field line to score Boone. After Sanders walked again, Grace Lyons followed up with a three-run home run to right center to give the Sooners a 7-0 lead going into the third inning. It was Lyons’ seventh home run of the season.

The Sooners created further separation in the third inning. Again with two outs, Coleman fired a two-run home run to right field that pushed the lead to 9-0, scoring the final two runs of the game.

