Oklahoma has been one of the top producers of NFL talents for decades, but recently the Sooners have become one of the elite programs when it comes to offensive linemen.

In Sunday's Super Bowl XLVIII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, three offensive linemen spent their time in Norman, two of whom are All-Pro caliber players at their respective positions: Kansas City C Creed Humphery and San Francisco LT Trent Williams.

Now, as the NFL has released its list of prospects who are invited to the upcoming 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, it's clear that Bill Bedenbaugh's group has earned plenty of merit in NFL scout circles.

Just three Sooners were invited to this year's combine, and all three of them spent the majority of their time in 2023 protecting Dillon Gabriel: RT Tyler Guyton, LT Walter Rouse, and C Andrew Raym.

Tyler Guyton was the talk of the town during the Reese's Senior Bowl, as the 6-foot-7, 328-pound proved to be everything that scouts had hoped for -- A fluid athlete that moves like someone 75% of his size yet has the power of an NFL-level offensive tackle. Guyton is a virtual lock to be taken in the first round and could climb into a fringe top-ten pick if he performs well at the Combine.

Walter Rouse came to Oklahoma as an experienced tackle who would likely hear his name called at the NFL Draft but could see his stock elevate under a technician like Bedenbaugh. He showed good technical improvement in his final collegiate season and has the tools needed to be a contributor somewhere. Now, performing well in the Combine is his final chance to climb up big boards, and the personality and interview process will be a big bonus for the former Biomechanical Engineering major at Stanford.

Andrew Raym surprised quite a few people when he declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, but he practiced and played well in the Reese's Senior Bowl and will likely be an early Day 3 selection if the Combine goes well. After starting 29 games for the Sooners over a four-year career, he's got experience under one of the top coaches in the game and all the physical tools to be a starting-caliber center in the NFL after some development.