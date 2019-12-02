From being ranked No. 101 in total defense, the Sooners are No. 26 this season and No. 1 in the conference.

Now the proof is there. Now you can point to the hire of Alex Grinch as defensive coordinator and realize it was a hit for the Sooners.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media Monday as the Sooners get ready for Baylor in the Big 12 championship Saturday. Here are the biggest takeaways from his 30-minute press conference.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing, but it’s coming around. As much as Grinch wanted to change things, well, players had to believe in that change for anything tangible to happen.

“Look, I can promise you this, if you don’t buy in, it’s not going to work. Period. That’s the one thing I can promise you,” Riley said. “If you do buy in, it gives us a chance. Then yea, it goes to, you’ve got to trust us that we’re bringing in the right people. You don’t know these guys. You never met ‘em. They didn’t recruit you. You don’t know ‘em. But if you will trust ‘em, I think you’ll see what we see, that we’ve got a great group coming in here and something we think can be very special on that side of the ball.

“But I do remember specifically telling ‘em, I could go bring in Vince Lombardi himself, and if you guys don’t believe in it, it’s not going to work. You’re buying is just as important if not more than who we bring in. And if we get it right, and you guys buy in, and we do hire the right person, then it’s going to get pretty fun.”

Linebacker Kenneth Murray was among the first ones sort of appointed to vouch for the coaching changes. As he got on board and everybody else saw what could happen, any hint of hesitation slowly went away.

Take No. 2: All Power 5 champions in playoff?

It could be one of them all-time politicking weeks in college football playoff history. If LSU beats Georgia, you could see fans of Utah and OU shout to the high heavens why their team should be No. 4 in the final rankings Sunday, provided the Utes and Sooners take care of business.

While Riley still isn’t getting on his pulpit about why OU would deserve the ranking, at least not yet, he did give some insight on what he feels the playoff should look like even if it can’t in its current form.

In other words, Utah vs. OU shouldn’t be a debate in Riley’s opinion.

“That’s just not the system right now. In my core, I think every Power 5 conference champion should play,” Riley said. “But that’s neither here nor there. Now, our current system do I believe us playing every team in our league and every championship game being one versus two should hold more weight? I do. So, as far as what happens in the future, we’ll see.”

It will be interesting to see where OU and Baylor are ranked Tuesday. Anywhere from Nos. 5-8 sound reasonable and give a nice boost to the conference heading into the final week of the season.

Take No. 3: Appreciating Rhule

Nobody could have seen Baylor goes this far this fast, but that’s what Matt Rhule has done. And from the looks of everything, he’s done it the right way. And right from the start.

“Those guys were playing hard for him and getting better. You could see some positive momentum just from getting from 1-11 to winning a few,” Riley said. “Then now what’s happened is, those are still the same guys playing for him with a couple of key additions that have done well. You’ve gotta give them a lot of credit.”

Rhule wasn’t under a microscope like Riley was when he took over in 2017. Not here to compare and state whose challenge was greater, more of an appreciation of what both young coaches were able to navigate in getting their programs to where they want them to be.

“Obviously, it’s a lot different situation than I walked into. Each have their challenges. If you walk into 1-11, then winning three is a positive. If I’d have won three my first year, it would’ve also been my last year. They’re all challenging. But what he’s done, what that staff’s done, it’s been great for this league. I have a ton of respect for him.”

Plus one: Redmond questionable; Lamb is a-OK

Strangely enough as we’ve gotten to the end of the season, the injury question hasn’t been there as often as you might think.

There was an unexpected absence last week with defensive lineman Jalen Redmond not traveling with the team because of a medical issue. Hard to know Monday what his status could be for Saturday.

“Medically, the only thing, Jalen Redmond didn't travel with us the other night,” Riley said. “It's a medical decision, totally unrelated to what he went through previously. So he is questionable for this week.”

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been out there the last couple of weeks, but it doesn’t feel like the Lamb of the previous two months.

You could argue it’s because the nature of the offense has changed. But Riley ruled out that it has anything to do with his physical well-being.

After missing the first Baylor game because of a concussion, it hasn’t been a problem in his performances the last two games.

“His health’s fine. He’s been fine,” Riley said. “He’s handled things well. He’s been through a bunch of these battles. He understands.”