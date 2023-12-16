NORMAN — Last season, Porter Moser constantly tinkered with his lineups.

He started the season with CJ Noland in the starting lineup before eventually replacing him with Milos Uzan. Late in the season, Jacob Groves was replaced by Otega Oweh. And the bench was inconsistent throughout the season as players like Joe Bamisile and Bijan Cortes saw sporadic playing time.

This season, it didn't take long for Moser to find a consistent starting lineup with Uzan, Javian McCollum, Oweh, Jalon Moore and Sam Godwin. But most importantly, he's settled on a solid eight-man rotation, which includes the trio of John Hugley, Rivaldo Soares and Le'Tre Darthard off the bench.

That bench lineup has given the Sooners a huge boost. The Sooners rank 45th nationally and fifth in the Big 12 in bench points, averaging over 28 points per game. Hugley (10.8 points, 63% shooting) ranks third on the team in scoring, but Darthard (7.8 ppg) and Soares (7.1 ppg) have given the Sooners a nice lift, too.

Moser has often said the Sooners really have eight starters, and there's a reason. Hugley, Darthard and Soares all have experience playing in the starting lineup. But they've been willing to make an impact off the bench, and it's a big reason why the Sooners have started the season 9-0.

"(They have) a selfless mentality," Moser said Friday. "Of course they want to start. There’s no shortage of us letting them know how valuable they are. We have eight starters. That’s how I perceive them. They’ve just accepted it and are thriving in know that they’re going to get their minutes. And they’re playing a valuable role... Our rotation’s defined. We’re in an eight-man rotation right now. They know they’re going to get in.

"We talk about getting your mind in the game before your body. And as they don’t start the game, their mind is getting in the game before their body and they get in there and get ready. But those three (players) have had huge impacts coming into the game and it’s what’s making us better. It’s what’s making us good right now is that we’re deeper and those guys are selfless. It’s not about them. They could sit there and pout because they’re not starting, but they still realize man, I’m still gonna get 20-something minutes and I’ve got to produce and they are."

Moser's right. While those three are coming off the bench, they're still seeing significant playing time. Darthard (23.8 minutes per game) is averaging the fourth-most minutes on the team, and Soares (21.3) is averaging more playing time than Moore. Hugley (18.8) is averaging slightly more playing time than Godwin (18.0), as those two have developed a solid one-two punch at the center position.

Soares acknowledged that he's still getting used to a bench role. But he, Darthard and Hugley have developed nice chemistry and have made a huge impact.

“To be honest, it’s still an adjustment. Everyone in the world wants to start. Like I said, it’s game to game looking at the next opponent and just knowing I’m going to be in the game and being productive with whatever minutes I get.

“Game-to-game, I think the whole team just has a big emphasis on defense, so game-to-game we’re coming in, trying to guard, create offense with our defense. I think that’s where we’ve been thriving at, especially me and Le’Tre on the defensive end, then trying to find John on post-ups. We have good chemistry, love each other, and it’s just working out for us.”

Heading into tonight's game with Green Bay (8 p.m. ESPN+), Moser might be able to go deeper into his bench. While the main trio should see significant minutes, it could also be an opportunity for other players like Luke Northweather and Kaden Cooper to get some playing time.

But Moser and the No. 11-ranked Sooners aren't overlooking anybody.

"I think they’ll tell you that it starts with our coaching staff," Moser said. "I don’t prepare any different for Kansas than I do Texas State. I mean it’s a thorough preparation. It’s a confident respect. We use that term. A confident respect for every single opponent. You respect their strengths.

"You respect what they do that could beat you. You gotta know, 'What could they do to beat you?' And you gotta eliminate those things. We prepare the same way. I think the guys will tell you. My demand on the scouting, my demand on the preparation is literally no different from every opponent. And these guys believe that the game in front of us is our marquee game. That game, the next game is our marquee game."