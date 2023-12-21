NORMAN — There's a lot to analyze with Oklahoma's 2024 signing class. The Sooners inked all 27 commits to national letters of intent Wednesday on early signing day, which put the finishing touches on a recruiting class that's ranked sixth nationally, per Rivals.

One thing that stands out immediately is the amount of signees with in-state roots. The Sooners snagged six players that currently attend an Oklahoma high school. That's not even including five-star defensive lineman David Stone, who attended Del City for his two years of high school.

How significant is that? Well, it's the most in-state players the Sooners have signed in a recruiting class since 2017.

On top of that, the Sooners snagged some of the state's best recruits. Defensively, the Sooners landed two four-star prospects from Tulsa in defensive end Danny Okoye and defensive back Devon Jordan, and a defensive back from Moore High School in Mykel Patterson-Mcdonald.

Here's what OU coach Brent Venables had to say about his in-state defensive players.

"Danny Okoye, he played in a home school league, his talent is freakish," Venables said. "They did a nice job at (Tulsa) NOAH in getting him to the point. And he’s been a guy that’s a football junkie, worked on his craft alone. He’s got great humility, great self-awareness. Really intelligent young guy. Has really worked hard at developing his game.

"Devon Jordan, right here out of our own Tulsa Union, his instincts, his ball skills, his speed, just a big-time player and he’s a big-time human being," Venables said. "Just an amazing young man.

"Mykel Patterson-McDonald had a fantastic senior year. Really disruptive safety that can do a lot of the things that we like to do with our safeties."

Offensively, the Sooners landed three-star athlete Andy Bass out of Heritage Hall High School, offensive lineman Josh Aisosa out of Edmond Santa Fe and running back Xavier Robinson out of Carl Albert High School.

"(He's the Oklahoma) Gatorade Player of the Year and (we're) really excited about Xavier Robinson," Venables said. "Back to back state champions there at Carl Albert. Love the environment that he’s coming from. It’s a winning, tough-minded environment. It’s about accountability and discipline. They get the most out of their guys. These guys coming out of Carl Albert understand what’s expected day in and day out.

"Josh Aisosa from Edmond Santa Fe, one of the best linemen in the state," Venables said. "Just a fantastic player. He’s got size, athletic ability, great agility, he’s worked really hard at his game and his development."

While the Sooners hauled in several impressive in-state recruits, they still covered a wide range. Texas was the most represented state in the Sooners' recruiting class with seven, which means nearly half of the class comes from either Oklahoma or the Longhorn State.

But all told, the Sooners' class covers 14 different states and England. The other states represented? California, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Lousiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Nevada and Indiana.

That ability to recruit across the country comes from the Sooners' reputation as a top program, Venables said.

“(It's) the standard of Oklahoma, and the people remember decade after decade after decade of Oklahoma excellence," Venables said. "So, I would just say it goes back to those coaches and players that have represented Oklahoma for such a long time. It’s a true blue blood. The door’s always open for a program like Oklahoma.

"There’s an attachment to Oklahoma that winning, excellence and development and toughness and championships that has been represented and so that’s the memory of everybody from coast to coast. And now across seas, internationally as well so there’s an attachment to when you sign up to OU DNA or the brotherhood that these guys recognize, the value of that. So, we can get into really home across the country."

The Sooners might not be done adding in-state players, either. The team has received five commitments from players in the transfer portal, and Venables said the Sooners will look to add five more. One player that OU has been linked to is former Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, who attended Southmoore High School.

But either way, the Sooners have done their work both within the state and outside of it.