The transfer point guard had 22 points with eight rebounds and six assists and just two turnovers in a little under 38 minutes.

It’s not a panacea for everything for OU, but you had to start somewhere. That start came from Sherfield, who played one of his most complete games since arriving at OU.

And it was a much-needed win for the Sooners, upsetting No. 12 Kansas State 79-65 on Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center to end the four-game losing streak and the seven-game conference losing streak.

When the Sooners get high production from their three leaders in Grant Sherfield , Jalen Hill and Tanner Groves , you can count on a victory.

Sometimes it can really be just as simple as having your best players play at a high level all at once. It really has been that case for Oklahoma in the last couple of months.

“The confidence, it just oozed out to everyone else,” head coach Porter Moser said. “When he’s communicating like that — he was efficient tonight. He had 22 points on 15 shots, eight rebounds, six assists, only two turnovers. He was efficient. And that’s what you want, that’s where he’s striving to get. It changed everything for us. And I think it gives other guys confidence when Grant’s that efficient.”

Despite playing well, OU and Kansas State were tied 36-36 at halftime. It was going to take another strong second half performance for OU to snap the losing streak, and its leaders were determined to make sure that went down.

OU began the half on a 12-2 run and kept the Wildcats at bay the rest of the way. Groves came up huge repeatedly with hustle plays on his way to 16 points and six rebounds and two steals.

“I thought he played with unbelievable passion,” Moser said. “He was everywhere. He was on the ground. He was everywhere. We were more aggressive trying to get him. I wanted him to get more touches. Paint touches. He drew some fouls. He got in there. That's a thing we're going to be looking forward to more for him to getting back.

“But his passion and belief is just...it's really special even for him because there's a little desperation in there. Knowing this is at the end. And to not let us get down after a tough 14 days, let's be honest. Tough 14 days. And to beat a top 15 team you know those guys, they needed that. They needed that belief in their work and they needed that reward. A lot of things can happen in February/March.”

Hill had 12 points and seven rebounds and worked all night to keep Keyontae Johnson in check (14 points in 39 minutes).

Freshman Milos Uzan added 13 points, making three of OU’s 11 3-pointers.

Can it, will it be the start for something for OU, trying to make a run down the stretch?

“I thought we were better when the ebbs and flows didn’t go our way tonight,” Moser said. “Talked about still believing, anything can happen. I know we need more than one win. But you needed one to start a streak. We needed one to get started in the right direction. We needed this one tonight.”

Tip-ins

*Another spot where Sherfield set the tone was with the ball movement. OU had just five assists compared to 24 turnovers vs. Kansas on Saturday. OU had six assists in the first 10 minutes vs. KSU.

The Sooners finished with 13 assists compared to just 11 turnovers.

“I thought we were making the extra pass,” Moser said. “We identified it again with our guys. I thought they were moving the ball, sharing the ball. We had a couple of inside-out threes. It was night and day from the other day. We took so many bad twos going to the rim. Played off two feet a little bit more and got some inside-out passes.”

*It doesn’t have to be 30 minutes of brilliance from Otega Oweh and Bijan Cortes. Just a spurt here or there, and that’s going to be enough.

Both delivered in the second half where Oweh scored all six of his points to go with two steals. Cortes had eight points and two steals.

*Up next: OU (13-13 overall, 3-10 Big 12) heads to Austin to play Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns won 70-69 at OU back on Dec. 31.



