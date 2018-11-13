What has changed, however, is the narrative once again regarding the Sooners. Following quality defensive outings against TCU and Kansas State under interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill, the Sooners have allowed 46 points and 47 points in back-to-back weeks.

Oklahoma was No. 6 last week and remains at No. 6 after Tuesday evening.

Not much can happen when all top 10 teams win, and not a thing has changed in the release of the college football playoff rankings.

The argument has reared its ugly head once again. A championship-level offense, perhaps the best in the country, but does OU (9-1 overall, 6-1 Big 12) have a playoff-worthy defense to remain in the conversation?

“If being 9-1 is disarray, then we’ll define it what it is,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “Our defense has had a hand in winning all the nine games we’ve had this year. Are there areas we need to improve? Yes. I’m not looking the other way.

“But at the same time, we’ve got a team that’s capable of winning a championship right now, so our focus right now is on getting better and putting ourselves in position to do that, which we’ve done up to this point this season.”

Committee chairman Rob Mullens weighed in on the issue Tuesday evening.

“Well, we talk about Oklahoma in total, so we look at their whole resume,” Mullens said. “And you start off by saying they're 9-1, and their only loss is to a Texas team at a neutral site in a very close game.

“But as you dig deeper, you see a great quarterback, one of the top offenses in the country with a lot of playmakers, but you also notice particularly in the last two weeks that the defense has struggled and that their offense is carrying them. That's all part of the conversation.”

OU takes on Kansas (3-7, 1-6) on senior night at 6:30 on Saturday.

Key games to watch not involving OU

No. 12 Syracuse at No. 3 Notre Dame – Might be the best chance for the Irish to lose a game with how badly USC has struggled this season. If Notre Dame does lose, it will be incredibly interesting to see where the Irish would stand among the one-loss teams. First things first, though, Notre Dame would have to go down.

No. 9 West Virginia at Oklahoma State – OU needs all the help it can get, and West Virginia winning in Stillwater would guarantee the Mountaineers being ranked in the top 10 for next week’s showdown in Morgantown. You wonder how much OSU has left in the tank after the emotional rollercoaster that was Bedlam.

No. 16 Iowa State at No. 15 Texas – Boy oh boy, that win at Iowa State in September continues to look better and better for the Sooners. The Cyclones have gone from No. 24 to No. 22 to now No. 16. A win in Austin would catapult ‘em even more. Anything to help OU’s resume, right?