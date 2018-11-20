That is still enough as well for the college football playoff committee as the Sooners stay at No. 6 following the most recent release Tuesday evening.

Understand it’s quite a chore for Oklahoma fans to watch the Sooners play defense, but OU keeps winning, something head coach Lincoln Riley is quick to remind people about.

Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 2️⃣5️⃣ rankings for games played through November 17. Is your team in? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jNfU4D9KWY

There were wonderings whether Washington State (No. 8) or Central Florida (No. 9) were going to make the leap based on OU’s unimpressive 55-40 victory against 3-8 Kansas.

And yes, OU’s defense, or lack thereof, was once again a topic of discussion with a shot in the arm to the logic Riley has been using.

“We have mentioned it in several weeks, but I think that's balanced by the dynamic offense that they have and their ability to find a way to win riding that offense,” committee chairman Rob Mullens said.

The Sooners are 10-1 overall and have a chance to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship with a win at No. 13 West Virginia. The Mountaineers fell out of the top 10 following their loss at Oklahoma State last weekend.

The top five remains unchanged with Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan and Georgia still the quintet.

Iowa State’s loss at Texas moved the Cyclones down to No. 25, and as it stands? OU’s only top-25 win. Although Army (9-2) is ranked in both polls, the Black Knights are not in the latest top 25 from the committee.

"The answer is going to be just win,” said Riley about CFP perception this week. “The answer’s going to be just keeping winning games. Look, I know this wasn’t a pretty win. I get that. But wins are wins."

Key games this week not involving OU

No. 3 Notre Dame at USC – The Trojans are a mess. The Irish have the opportunity to clinch their spot in the four-team playoff with a win despite the fact they won’t have that 13th data point.

No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State – One of these teams will be out after this weekend. The question is whether the Buckeyes would still be behind OU if OSU can pull off the upset? Either way, you can cross off the loser as someone in OU’s path.

No. 14 Texas at Kansas – Let’s get real, OU needs a big-time CFP win. West Virginia is nice, but if Texas can win in Lawrence, there’s a chance the Horns could be a top-10 team in the Big 12 championship next weekend. Factor in OU’s opportunity to get revenge on the sole team it has not defeated, and that shapes up very nicely.

No. 16 Washington at No. 8 Washington State – The Apple Cup looms large. Although Wazzu didn’t move past the Sooners, the Cougars have looked incredibly impressive in recent weeks. Taking down the Huskies would give more evidence toward Wazzu perhaps being the best one-loss team in the nation.