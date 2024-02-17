"My thing, the story was the rebounding and the turnovers. It’s hard to defend out front turnovers that turn into layups. And it’s hard to defend offensive rebounds for layups. Points off turnovers and the offensive rebounds, those are hard to defend. I thought we did a lot of good things defensively that we wanted to do. But points off turnovers and offensive rebounds are very hard to defend.”

"We were 1-for-11 from three," Moser said after the game. "Missed a bunch of shots. I think you still can find ways to win when you’re shooting that poorly. It was just night and day. We hit seven 3’s in the first half.

That just wasn't enough to pull off the upset, as the Sooners fell 67-57 on Saturday.

However, the script completely flipped in the second half. The Sooners couldn't buy a basket, making just four of 21 attempts (18.9%) and only one of 11 3-point attempts. Despite making 14 of 15 free-throw attempts in the second half, the Sooners only mustered 23 points in the final 20 minutes.

The Sooners made seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts (58.3%) while turning the ball over just five times. No. 6-ranked Kansas, meanwhile, shot just 41.9% from the floor and 25% from the 3-point line while recording seven turnovers. That was all enough for the Sooners to take a five-point lead into halftime.

— Moser's right, the turnovers and rebounding certainly didn't help offset the poor shooting in the second half. The Sooners were out-rebounded 40-29, including 9-5 on the offensive glass, and both teams finished with 11 turnovers. The Jayhawks, however, held an 18-13 advantage in points off of those miscues.

Neither Sam Godwin nor Luke Northweather, who logged all of the minutes at center, recorded a defensive rebounds. It didn't help that backup big John Hugley and Rivaldo Soares, who is the Sooners' second-leading rebounder in conference play, missed the game due to injuries.

""It hurt," Moser said of Hugley and Soares' absence. "I'm not gonna say it's an excuse for the game. Those two guys are two of our better defensive rebounding. We didn't have a defensive rebound from our two fives that played. We had one defensive rebound. So it hurt with that. But we had opportunities to win. If we take care of the ball, we rebound, we shoot a little better, we have opportunities to win. I've gotta give them credit."

— One thing that really hurt: The Sooners held an 11-point lead after a Le'Tre Darthard 3-pointer with just over two minutes to go before half, but the Jayhawks managed to cut the lead to five points before half.

— Kansas big man Hunter Dickenson again torched the Sooners, finishing with 20 points, 16 rebounds and four assists. Johnny Furphy's 15 points and eight rebounds were crucial, too.

— It was another big game for Jalon Moore, who led the Sooners in both points (17) and rebounds (8).

— Without Hugley and Soares, Moser opted to give minutes to Northweather and Maks Klanjscek. Northweather struggled, finishing with two points, one rebound, two fouls and two turnovers in 16 minutes. Klanjscek had a rebound and an assist in seven minutes. True freshman Kaden Cooper didn't see the floor.

"We've gotta help him," Moser said of Northweather. "I gotta help him as a coach with his confidence. He's a good passer but he was getting kind of caught there with one dribble and picking it up. But I gotta help. I gotta be a better head coach for him. He's young. We gotta get through this. And when he gets through this, he's gonna help us a lot. He's gonna help us a lot. And the guys see it in practice every day, doing some of the things and it's going to translate and I need to help him get that to translate onto the floor from practice."

— It was yet another game of struggles for Otega Oweh, who finished with three points on one of seven shooting to go with four rebounds and four personal fouls. Milos Uzan finished with 11 points but shot three of 12 from the floor, including missing all five of his shots in the second half.

— The Sooners get a much-needed bye week next week, with their only game coming at Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. Saturday. It's an opportunity for Soares and Hugley to rest and recover.

Soares, who suffered an ankle injury in Tuesday's loss at Baylor, was in uniform and went through pregame warmups before the game but ultimately wasn't able to play.

"This shows you with Rivaldo," Moser said. "Said he never missed a game at any level in his life. Gets his uniform on and he's down there warming up... He had the trainer down there and he was trying to go and playing and I'm like, 'Go get your street clothes on.' He really wanted to go and he just was about 50-60 percent and I was just not going to do that to him. It's just not worth it to me. I would never put him in jeopardy.

"So his progress has been great these three days. Now he's got a week off. So I think check with us throughout the week and I'm hoping his progress continues. But that kid was in his uniform warming up an hour before the game and I had to pull him out. I had to get him in his street clothes."

— With the loss, the Sooners fall to 18-8 and 6-7 in Big 12 play.