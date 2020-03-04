Then with OU up 51-49, it was freshman De’Vion Harmon with a great defensive play on Coleman to give Doolittle two free throws with 6 seconds left.

With OU up 48-47 and 39 seconds left, it was Brady Manek with a clutch blocked shot, followed by draining two free throws.

In a game that could only be classified as a struggle or a grind, it looked like a couple of OU defensive plays were going to be the difference.

Texas’ Matt Coleman banked a three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to stun Doolittle and the rest of the Sooners 52-51 on Tuesday night and spoil Doolittle’s senior night.

That’s not the way the Oklahoma senior night for Kristian Doolittle was supposed to go. That’s not the script, but it’s what happened.

The senior closed his LNC chapter with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 8-of-12 from the free throw line. But two of those four misses happened in that moment.

Coleman raced up the floor and went for the win to give the Longhorns their fifth consecutive victory and move to 9-8 in conference play.

“It was tough. It was really tough,” said Lon Kruger about addressing the team and Doolittle after the loss. “If you’ve ever been in competition, you know how disappointing that is, and you can’t change it. He’ll have that memory for a long time. He’ll bounce right back. He’ll work through it. His teammates will help. We’ll be better on Saturday.”

The hallmark of this team has been OU’s ability to bounce back, but never will it be tested more than what’s about to go down Saturday in Fort Worth against TCU.

OU has had bad outings and needed to rebound. But at no point has there been such a gut-punch like what Kruger’s group experienced against the Horns.

“You just move forward. It’s life,” Austin Reaves said. “Bad things happen and you just have to move forward. Give all the credit to Texas. They battled. They made a big shot. That’s all you can say.”

Reaves finished with 13 points and five rebounds, while Manek had 10 points and five rebounds.

OU shot an atrocious 28 percent (14-50) from the field and even worse 2-of-20 from 3-point territory, including a goose egg 0 of 8 in the second half.

The Sooners stayed in the game because of free throws. Texas was 2-of-2, while OU was 21-of-29 but missed three of its last four when it could have iced it.

OU (18-12 overall, 8-9 in Big 12) probably need one more win to clinch a berth in the NCAA tournament. Next chance comes at TCU.

Because of the craziness of Tuesday, OU can now finish anywhere from third in the Big 12 to seventh. A wild finish is in play, no matter how you slice it.