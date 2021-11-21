Sooners suffer first hiccup

When all the new pieces for Oklahoma basketball play as one unit, it has been a fun first couple of weeks of the season under first-year head coach Porter Moser.

Sunday afternoon saw the other side of that coin because sometimes not being familiar with tendencies of players, of situations can derail things.

That was the case for OU in a 73-70 loss to Utah State in the championship of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. It’s the first loss of the season for the Sooners, who are 4-1 heading into a 7 p.m. home game vs. Houston Baptist on Wednesday.

This one stings a bit, though, because of the way the Sooners had been able to figure things out during any adverse moments vs. East Carolina in the first round and Indiana State in the semifinals. And even through the first 35 minutes vs. the experienced Aggies, the Sooners looked like they were poised to hoist the trophy.

“We have to get better. We were up 6 and anyone who was watching the game saw it,” Moser said. “We’re up six, under four, and we took three ill-advised 3s in a row. You have to understand time and score. It starts with me. I said it on the radio. If they don’t know it, it starts with me.

“Just used to understanding possessions and that’s the process of new coaches, new players, we’re all together and haven’t played a lot of games together. They all want to win. I’m not coaching effort in that locker room. We need guard leadership on the floor. I thought we grew a lot. We can’t let this loss go to waste. We have to learn from it.