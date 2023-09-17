After three weeks' worth of data collection, the Oklahoma Sooners are looking like one of the best teams in college football, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Following their Week 3 domination of Tulsa, a 66-17 victory that included just shy of 600 yards of offense and five interceptions on defense, Oklahoma surged to the No. 2 spot in the ranking.

The Sooners were the biggest riser among the top 25 teams in the metric, moving up six spots from No. 8 last week. The metric rates Oklahoma at 25.5, which only trails Ohio State (27.7) nationally, and gives the Sooners a 24.0% chance of winning out, which is the highest odds in the country.

With a 55.1% chance of winning the Big 12, and a 51.2% chance of making the College Football Playoff, the FPI views OU as one of the top contenders to win a national title in 2023. In fact, the metric gives the Sooners a 28% of making the national championship game and a 16% chance of winning it all.

Now, it is still plenty early to take any of this too seriously, but it does point to the level of efficiency that Brent Venables' squad is playing with through three weeks. ESPN gives the Sooners a nation-leading 95.3 efficiency rating, with the sixth-most efficient offense (90.1), seventh-most efficient defense (86.5), and seventh-most efficient special teams unit (82.0).

Two of Oklahoma's opponents thus far rank near the bottom of the FBS in this metric, with Arkansas State (130) and Tulsa (111) looking like two of the worst teams in the country. However, SMU was a big riser this week, up nine spots to No. 31 in FPI, with top fifteen units in terms of defense and special teams, and the 33rd-most efficient offense in the FBS.

Oklahoma will face Cincinnati (No. 37) next Saturday at Nippert Stadium, marking the first time that the Sooners will play outside the Sooner State in 2023. If OU goes to Ohio and takes care of business the way that it has to this point, the country might start to notice that Team 129 might be a force to be reckoned with.



