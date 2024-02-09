OU coach Patty Gasso has always wanted her team to be truly tested.

The Sooners found that test in Washington at the Puerta Vallarta Classic. The Sooners managed to escape with a 4-3 win, but in came in extra innings.

That all happened despite OU appearing to wrap things up early.

The Sooners opened the game in the top of the first with two runs. It started with a single from Kinzie Hansen that scored Jayda Coleman, and ended with a Kasidi Pickering single that scored Alyssa Brito and gave the Sooners a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first.

But Washington responded in the bottom of the frame. The Huskies scored three runs in the bottom of the frame, which included a controversial obstruction call against Hansen at the plate that handed Washington a run.

All of a sudden, the Sooners faced an early 3-2 deficit heading into the second inning. That's when the bats when cold — the Sooners recorded two hits through the next five innings, but none of them resulted in runs,

Defensively, the Sooners started with Nicole May in the circle. May surrendered four hits and three runs while recording four strikeouts through the first four innings before being relieved by Paytn Monticelli in the fifth inning,

In the sixth inning, pinch hitter Riley Ludlam hit a single to score Maya Bland, tying the game at 3-3. Defensively, Monticelli surrendered a walk and a single before being relieved by Kelly Maxwell, who forced a groundout to end the frame.

Neither team scored in the seventh inning, forcing extra innings.

The Sooners finally broke through in the eighth inning. Pickering — who was placed on second to start the inning, in accordance with ITB extra-inning rules — was scored on a single from Rylie Boone to give the Sooners a one-run lead. In the bottom of the frame, Maxwell forced two ground outs and a pop out to end the game.

Boone led the team with two hits, while Coleman, Ludlam, Pickering, Hansen and Brito each recorded one.

The Sooners (3-0), who've now won 56 games in a row, will finish their tournament at the Puerta Vallarta College Challenge at 1 p.m. Saturday, when they'll take on Long Beach State. The game will be streamed on Flo Softball.