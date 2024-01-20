With two minutes to go in the game, an Otega Oweh dunk off a miss from Javian McCollum gave Oklahoma a 65-58 lead at Cincinnati. Now, it was about whether the Sooners could hang on for a crucial Big 12 road victory. The Bearcats responded with five straight free throws, cutting the Sooners' lead to two with 10 seconds to go. Fortunately for Porter Moser's squad, Rivaldo Soares hit two clutch free throws with six seconds to go. Despite a quick tip-in from Cincinnati, Le'Tre Darthard made two more free throws with two seconds to go. That proved to be the final touches, as the Sooners secured their first Big 12 road victory with a 69-65 win over the Bearcats on Saturday. Here are some takeaways and notes from the win:

Sooners overcome slow start

The Bearcats led for much of the first half, and the biggest reason was the Sooners' offensive struggles. The Sooners missed seven of their first 10 shots. Their first points didn't come until the 15:23 mark, and by that point the Sooners trailed 7-2. At the 11:28 mark, a Jalon Moore triple cut Cincinnati's lead to 11-9. But that's when OU found a rhythm. McCollum followed that up with a 3-pointer and two layups to give the Sooners a three-point lead. But the game went back-and-forth, as neither team held more than a four-point advantage. A layup from Moore helped tie the game at 31-31 heading into halftime. The Sooners found more success on offensive in the second half. They made nine of their first 15 shots, and despite multiple rallies from the Bearcats, the Sooners never trailed over the final 16 minutes. The Sooners shot 24 of 58 (41.4%) for the game and 5 of 16 (31.6%) from 3. The Bearcats shot 22 of 57 (38.6%) and 7 of 26 (26.9%) from 3.

Sooners win the rebounding battle

Winning the rebounding battle was going to be crucial for the Sooners. Coming into Saturday, the Bearcats ranked second in total rebounds, third in opponent rebounds, second in offensive rebounds and first in rebounding margin. But OU did just enough to hold the Bearcats off. The Sooners outrebounded the Bearcats 41-34, including a 13-12 advantage on the offensive glass. They also scored 17 second-chance points to Cincinnati's 13. Moore led both teams with 10 rebounds, including three offensive. McCollum added six, while Rivaldo Soares added five.

Notes