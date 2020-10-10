Tre Brown intercepted Sam Ehlinger on second-and-goal from the 19 yard line to finally put an end to this one that now goes down as the most combined points scored by the two teams in the rivalry’s history, topping the 93 points from Texas’ win in 2018.

“I can't say enough about the fight of our guys. The last couple of weeks have been hard on our team and we've had to really bear down. Like I said before, you don't have any ... there's no magic pill to fix something when it's not going wrong. You've just got to grind your way out of it. I give our team credit.”

“What an unbelievable college football game that was,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “I told the team in there, this game, the history of this game is good as any in college football. The teams, the players, the epic battles for so many years, it's been some of the greats and this game will go down as one of the best.

And it was the place for Oklahoma. Because all those numbers tossed around, all the head-scratching moments that occurred – the Golden Hat is staying in Norman in OU’s 53-45 4OT victory against rival Texas on Saturday afternoon.

DALLAS, Texas – In a game that is absolutely fitting for what 2020 has been, it might be the wildest and wackiest Red River Shootout of all time.

It was one of those games where just when you felt you knew the storyline or the direction of where it was going, something would completely flip the script.

COVID-19 reduced the crowd to 24,000, but it’s something those who experienced it are never ever going to forget.

Brown is in that category.

“Well first off, for the interception, I just kept telling myself, there's a play that needed to be made,” Brown said. “I wanted to be the one to do it… I just went up and made it. I was a player, you know what I'm saying? I was a playmaker. I have to go do that.”

Redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, making his first RRS start, had some up-and-down moments in the first half before rallying himself and the rest of the troops in the four overtimes. Rattler threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, also completing a two-point conversion pass to Theo Wease.

The game-winner wound up being a 25-yard strike to Drake Stoops to start the fourth overtime. Imagine that, the last name Stoops doing something special in the RRS.

“Growing up I definitely dreamed about moments like this,” Stoops said. “It wasn't necessarily in a Sooners uniform or not, but I definitely ... I just love football so. And so to be able to make a play like that for this team and a team from my hometown and all that. I mean it's absolutely unbelievable.”

Rattler finished 23 of 35 passing for 209 yards with three touchdowns, another score on the ground, an interception and a lost fumble and included a quasi-benching in the second quarter only to come back to start the third.

The late-fourth quarter collapse and the overtime paint a different picture of what Alex Grinch’s defense did for most of the game. OU had six sacks and 10 tackles for loss and came up with some big-time moments that had been lacking in the two losses.

But the collapse did happen. Offensively, defensively. OU was in danger of falling to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in Big 12 play. It was in danger of blowing a third consecutive double-digit lead and this one would have stung more than any other.

OU was up 31-17 with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter before Texas tied the game with 14 seconds left. But this time around, OU responded after it looked like it was out on its feet.

Salvaging the season might be going a bit too far. There are still six more Big 12 games on the schedule, but the Sooners certainly salvaged Saturday afternoon.

“Specifically, for myself, I just want to get better every week in those situations,” Rattler said. “And I think as a team, we have. The last two games, those are behind us, we learned from them, we moved on. This game showed that we played mature. We had a consistent edge to us throughout the end of the game, especially in OT. So that just showed a lot about us.”

There are still issues with this OU team. Still a lot of improvement that needs to be shown. But heading into a bye week at 2-2 and beating your rival sounds a heck of a lot better than 1-3 and a three-game losing streak.

No, it wasn’t a masterpiece at the Cotton Bowl. That’s fine with OU. The Sooners live to fight another day and add another chapter to the RRS history book.

“No. 1, the fact that these guys found a way to win in that environment, I gotta start there,” Grinch said. “To win against a quality football team, obviously our rival, to find a what through thick and a lot thin there late. But to find a way to win, I’ve got to give them a lot of credit. Because there’s a lot of teams that in those moments would have packed it up.”



