NORMAN — Baylor made it clear that it wasn't going to be an easy weekend for Oklahoma. Led by a pair of talented pitchers, the Bears threatened the Sooners in all three games. Friday's game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth; in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, the Bears trailed just 3-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning. In the second game, the Bears scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the Sooners' lead to two runs. But in all three games, the Sooners responded with explosive offense and highlight-reel plays on defense. That was especially evident on Saturday, when the Sooners won both games (12-3, 7-4) to complete the sweep over the Bears. Gasso made sure to credit Baylor's gritty performances. But she really liked the way her team responded. "It means you’re going in the right direction, for sure," Gasso said. "Every time I looked up and Baylor scored, we came back and answered immediately. That’s the sign of a good team. That’s what we want to be right now, we’re starting to move in those great directions from top to bottom. Here's a look at some takeaways and notes from the Sooners' doubleheader:

Oklahoma 12, Baylor 3 (five innings)

— On Friday, the Sooners scored seven runs in the fifth inning to take the control. They had a similar fifth-inning explosion in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. Only this time, they took it a step farther. Riley Ludlam got things started with a two-run home run, her fourth of the season. Rylie Boone reached on an error, and then back-to-back walks from Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings loaded the bases. Alyssa Brito hit an RBI single to score Boone and keep the bases loaded. True freshman Ella Parker delivered the final touch, sending a walk-off grand slam to left field to give the Sooners a 12-3 run-rule victory. The grand slam gave the Sooners seven runs in the inning. It's the first collegiate grand slam and walk-off for Parker, and her seventh home run of the season. "She's really getting comfortable," Gasso said. "Very comfortable. Man, when she swings and misses, you feel it, when she hits a ball foul. Very much like Brito as well... She swings differently, she swings hard and just so much power. She's very, very strong. And the beauty of her is that she runs really well too. So it's kind of surprising to see that, but she's not a freshman. I don't think of her that way. These upperclassmen have done a really good job of teaching her the ways, teaching her about hitting. She's really hungry to learn and you can see that paying off." — Parker wasn't the only Sooner to hit it over the fence, as Coleman, Brito and Riley Ludlam also hit home runs. — Nicole May got the start in the circle. She went all five innings and recorded seven strikeouts, but surrendered three hits and two home runs. May had given up just three home runs in 41 innings this season prior to the game.

Oklahoma 7, Baylor 4

— The Bears certainly threatened the Sooners, particularly late, but it might've been worse without some clutch pitching from Kierston Deal. The Bears had bases loaded in the second inning with no innings, but Deal threw a strikeout, a groundout and a flyout to strand all three runners and escape the inning. It wasn't Deal's best outing in the circle — she gave up three hits, one run, four walks and threw two strikeouts — but she's continuing to prove how much she's grown. "It’s growth and confidence. After her outing, we talked a little bit. She felt a little frustrated but happy with her performance," Gasso said. — Notably, Kinzie Hansen stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. The game was designated as Hansen's senior day. She struck out, but it was a sign of progress for Hansen, who hadn't played since last Friday at Texas Tech. Gasso suggested that it wasn't necessarily her decision to insert Hansen into the game. "Well she's standing up there with a helmet on, she's obviously feeling better," Gasso said. "But I wasn't quite ready for that. So I think we need to be a little bit smarter going forward because she's not completely ready yet... But it was her Senior Day, too, so I think that had something to do with just giving her an opportunity to stand in front of the crowd as well. She's coming along well. Very optimistic that you'll see her here in a couple of weeks, if not sooner." — Gasso made some noticeable tweaks to the lineup. While Alynah Torres started in her usual spot at second base for the first game, Gasso put her in right field for the second game in place of Kasidi Pickering. Avery Hodge started at second base. Later in the game, Torres even spent time at first base. Oh, and Torres added a three-run home run in the fifth inning, giving her six home runs for the season. — Brito's offensive output didn't stop after the first game. She finished with three RBIs and two hits in the second game, including a two-run home run in the third inning. ""It's been really fun," Brito said. "Just staying confident, making game plans and just going up there and going for it. It's been really fun just to see people like Torres staying hot too. Honestly I think it's not just about us and it's really fun to celebrate each other in those moments too."

