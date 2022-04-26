Sooners & the clean slate

If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a hundred times during the last month about everybody getting a fresh start under first-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables. Whatever it was you did or didn’t like about 2020, 2021, wiped away. A chance to rewrite your story the way you want in 2022. That only works, though, if you accept that challenge. And in talking to several Sooners during spring practice, here is a quick list of guys who seemingly have a new lease on life with the new staff.

DT Jordan Kelley The story: The five guys listed here have their own story as to why 2022 looks more promising. For Kelley, it’s a combination of the preparation and the opportunity. Everybody knows the door open at defensive tackle, but nobody knew who was going to be the one to step up and emerge. It sounds like it was Kelley. He was talked about early, often and all the way through because of his consistency and work ethic. They said it: “He’s just grown. I saw him in the first walkthrough we ever had, just the kid trying to work with technique and fundamentals. He’s really hungry for it. He played some last year but didn’t play a lot. He had other guys ahead of him. I’ve seen him hungry for it and just preparing for his moment. Now that moment is here, and he’s ready.” – defensive tackles coach Todd Bates

S Key Lawrence The story: Lawrence is a little different because it’s not like he didn’t shine in 2021. However, nobody knew what his position was, and he was kind of fazed out toward the end when Woodi Washington returned at cornerback. Was he going to be a man without an island going forward? OU moved him to safety, and Lawrence has taken to it very quickly. It was crucial to let him know what his spot was going to be, and Lawrence knows just that. They said it: “It was a challenge for me, just for me to be more vocal and have my communication skills up to par. I just tried to get my guys who didn't know what to do yet or hadn't experienced the game to stay cool, calm and collected. I just tried to keep them up to par with everything else.” – Lawrence

WR Marvin Mims The story: After a phenomenal freshman season, Mims’ production dropped a bit in 2021 and there was strong speculation about Mims looking at the transfer portal. That, of course, didn’t happen, and Mims just sounds like a happier person in all the spring interviews conducted. You add in the quick bond he has developed with quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and there are no worries at all about the present and future with Mims. They said it: “Oh yea, definitely. First thing, I started off slow in it. I think that was honestly just a complete offensive thing, if I’m being honest. We kind of ran through plays by ourselves, when the coaches are out there, guns are firing, it’s a lot. But definitely by that midway point, maybe a little earlier, everyone started clicking and started getting comfortable.” – Mims

OT Wanya Morris The story: What you can appreciate is how Morris took full ownership of 2021 not going the way he had hoped. He didn’t point fingers. He knew the change needed to come from within, and by all accounts, it really has. Morris has loads of talent and potential. And with his head screwed on straight, both on and off the field, OU fans might get their chance to see why everybody was so excited about Morris when he transferred in the first place. They said it: “It’s a complete 180 in everything, every single thing, from the way he approaches everything academics, the way he works, attitude mentality … I mean everything has changed. He’s always been a talented guy. Now again I do some things differently and we do some things differently than probably he was used to, but he made a decision to change the way he was going to do things and it’s showing up on the field. It’s not just on the field and when you are here, it’s what you do in the classroom and what you do outside of here with the time you put in. And now his play has improved and now his playing opportunities improve.” – offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh