NORMAN — The entirety of Saturday night's Bedlam clash at the Lloyd Noble Center was a battle. Oklahoma knew it would be, and it entered the danger zone late in the game. Despite leading 31-26 at halftime, they trailed Oklahoma State 56-52 with 5:40 to go. But the Sooners finally started to make some plays. Fueled by 3-pointers from Jalon Moore and Le'Tre Darthard, the Sooners scored the next nine points to take a five-point lead. Oklahoma State battled back to cut the lead to 61-60 with 1:20 to go, but four clutch free throws from Javian McCollum kept the Sooners ahead. Clinging to a three-point lead with 11 seconds to go, Rivaldo Soares poked the ball away from OSU's Javon Smalls, and it was picked up by Otega Oweh. That proved to be the final play the Sooners needed to make, as they outlasted Oklahoma State 66-62 to improve to 18-6 and 6-5 in Big 12 play. Here's two takeaways and some notes from the Sooners' win:

Oklahoma State shoots poorly, but stays in it with free throws

The Cowboys simply never got going offensively, scoring just 26 points in the first half on 21.9% shooting. However, eight OU turnovers and an 11-5 advantage in free throws helped keep them in the game. Early in the second half, that trend continued. The Cowboys shot nine free throws in the opening five minutes, and at one point had attempted 24 free throws to Oklahoma's seven. The Sooners struggled to stop fouling, but they were also whistled for three technical fouls, and two of them came in the opening minutes of the second half. Sam Godwin was given a technical foul while he was on the bench — which fouled him out of the game — and Otega Oweh was given a technical after making a layup. John Hugley was also called for a flagrant foul at the 14:57 mark, giving the Cowboys two more free throws. "I’ll say this, and I should’ve said it at the beginning: I didn’t expect anything less from Oklahoma State playing their tails off," Moser said. "Physical, physical, high energy —played unbelievably hard, and I didn’t expect anything else from Oklahoma State.” The Cowboys finished 21 of 28 from the free throw line, while the Sooners made 15 of 24. The Sooners shot 45.6% (21 of 46) from the floor and 9 of 23 (39%) from 3. The Cowboys shot 30.6% from the floor (19 of 62) and three of 18 (16.7%).

McCollum again struggles offensively, but makes late free throws

It was another rough outing for the starting guard: seven points (1 of 7 shooting), two rebounds, two assists and two turnovers. McCollum had just three points heading into the final two minutes. But when the Sooners needed it most, McCollum delivered from the free-throw line by making all of four of his attempts. It's been a tough stretch for McCollum in recent games. He's made just eight of his last 46 attempts from the 3-point line, and he's finished with more than nine points in just two of the last six games. But Moser was proud of the way McCollum battled back late in the game. "That's what makes him special," Moser said. "He definitely wanted (the free throws)... He wasn't going to pass that off. And I love that about him. He wants that no matter what at the end of the game. "He’s going to continue to come out of it. But man, down the stretch, that’s what you love. There was no way. He wanted that ball and wasn’t going to give it up. It was good to see how bad he wanted it."

Notes