NORMAN — Through the first three innings of Sunday's game, Oklahoma's offense looked like it had all weekend. The Sooners failed to generate momentum, and Oklahoma State's pitching staff controlled the action.

But on the Sooners' senior day, it was a freshman that got things started in the fourth inning

After Alynah Torres hit a leadoff single, Kasidi Pickering blasted a home run to left centerfield to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead. The home run marked the freshman's seventh home run of the season and the first of the weekend for the Sooners.

Oklahoma State responded with two runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie it. But Pickering's home run seemed to wake up the Sooners' normally-explosive offense.

Jayda Coleman hit an RBI single that scored Rylie Boone to give the Sooners back the lead, and that was followed up with back-to-back home runs from Ella Parker and Tiare Jennings. Then Hannah Coor ended the frame with a single that scored Avery Hodge.

The Sooners scored six runs in the sixth inning, and that proved to be the spark they needed to finally beat the Cowgirls 8-2 at Love's Field.

The win gives the Sooners a 46-6 record and a second-place finish in the Big 12 standings with a 22-5 record.

Here's a few other notes: