Sooners use sixth-inning explosion to beat Oklahoma State, avoid sweep
NORMAN — Through the first three innings of Sunday's game, Oklahoma's offense looked like it had all weekend. The Sooners failed to generate momentum, and Oklahoma State's pitching staff controlled the action.
But on the Sooners' senior day, it was a freshman that got things started in the fourth inning
After Alynah Torres hit a leadoff single, Kasidi Pickering blasted a home run to left centerfield to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead. The home run marked the freshman's seventh home run of the season and the first of the weekend for the Sooners.
Oklahoma State responded with two runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie it. But Pickering's home run seemed to wake up the Sooners' normally-explosive offense.
Jayda Coleman hit an RBI single that scored Rylie Boone to give the Sooners back the lead, and that was followed up with back-to-back home runs from Ella Parker and Tiare Jennings. Then Hannah Coor ended the frame with a single that scored Avery Hodge.
The Sooners scored six runs in the sixth inning, and that proved to be the spark they needed to finally beat the Cowgirls 8-2 at Love's Field.
The win gives the Sooners a 46-6 record and a second-place finish in the Big 12 standings with a 22-5 record.
Here's a few other notes:
NOTES
— It wasn't Kierston Deal in the circle to start for the Sooners. It was Karlie Keeney, who made her fourth start of the season and first in conference play.
In 6.2 innings, she gave up four hits and walked three batters while not surrendering a run. She also struck out four batters. OU coach Patty Gasso praised Keeney for her relief appearances in the first two games, and Keeney rewarded her trust with a great performance in a pivotal win.
Deal pitched 0.1 innings in relief but again struggled, surrendering three hits and giving up both of Oklahoma State's runs.
— Jennings had recorded hits in just two of her previous 26 at-bats before that sixth-inning home run.
— With the win, the Sooners officially finish their tenure as a Big 12 member without ever being swept in a series.
— The Sooners will play the winner of Kansas and Houston at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City.