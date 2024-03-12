With the Sooners not losing anybody to the portal, this unit will look very similar in 2024. With both 2023 starters Woodi Washington and Gentry Williams returning next season, the duo will be competing to regain their starting spots. While they didn't lose anybody during the offseason, the Sooners added depth by in Jocelyn Malaska from Utah and Dez Malone from San Diego State.

Spring Review

- Despite finishing the 2023 season with a mediocre performance versus Arizona, Oklahoma fans should remain very confident in Woodi Washington going into 2024. Washington led the team with 489 snaps in coverage last season, which nearly doubled anyone else, according to Pro Football Focus. Although he was on the field significantly more than any other corner, he still only allowed 39 receptions on 65 targets, while also giving up just four touchdowns. He finished the season with a 65.8 coverage grade, according to PFF.

- Arguably the corner who had the best season was Tulsa's own Gentry Williams. With 220 snaps in coverage, Williams allowed just 26 receptions and one touchdown, while he also led all corners in interceptions (3). Availability was his biggest issue in 2023, as he missed three games in 2023 and battled through injuries in others. He graded out as the second-highest rated corner at 69.8 on PFF.

- After playing over 220 snaps in 2023, Kani Walker will need an impressive spring and summer to defend his role in 2024. Walker finished the year with a PFF coverage grade of 69.7 PFF, making him the third-highest rated corner on the team. Walker was targeted 33 times last season, yet only allowed 17 receptions and one touchdown. He saw a bigger role as the season went on and his versatility was on display, as he logged some snaps at the cheetah position.

- Although he just saw 47 snaps in coverage last season, former 2023 four-star Jacobe Johnson finished the season as the highest-graded corner (80.7) on PFF. With the room being crowded, Johnson will need an impressive spring and summer to see the field often in 2024, but his size (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) gives him an advantage compared to the rest of the position group.

- In the exact same boat as Johnson are the two other former 2023 four-star prospects, Makari Vickers and Jasiah Wagoner. 2024 could prove to be a huge year for one, if not all three 2023 recruits. With all showing signs of tremendous potential, the likelihood of them seeing the field more in 2024 is high.

The newcomers:

- Utah transfer Jocelyn Malaska didn't see the field a lot in his three seasons at Utah, but he's wowed the staff since arriving in Norman, with sources telling OUInsider that he has been a top performer in many testing categories through the offseason. Malaska performing so well this early is a great sign for the depth at corner.

- San Diego State transfer Dez Malone was very impressive in 2023. Malone gave up completions on under 50% of the times he was targeted, while also allowing only one touchdown in 402 snaps. He recorded 90 tackles, three tackles for loss and four interceptions in the last two seasons. Malone's veteran experience could prove to be very valuable for Oklahoma in 2024.

- The lone early-enrollee cornerback from the 2024 class was Eli Bowen. Since getting the commitment from his older brother (Peyton) in 2023, Sooner fans have been excited to have Eli as well. With the cornerback position as deep as it is, the spring is a huge opportunity for Bowen to prove he belongs on the field.

