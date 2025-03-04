Spring preview: Defensive backs

However, the secondary should still be a source of optimism if a couple of the younger players develop. Here's a look at where things stand with the defensive backs:

At safety, the Sooners are headlined by a couple of veterans in Robert Spears-Jennings and Peyton Bowen . Cornerback is a bit of a question mark, but Eli Bowen 's ascendence helps things feel a lot more secure. The Sooners are losing Woodi Washington , Dez Malone and Kani Walker , but cornerback was an inconsistent position all season. The secondary took some steps forward but still ranked 43rd in passing yards per game (203.2), 91st in yards per completion (12.5), 91st in passing plays of 20-plus yards (42) and 113th in passing plays of 30-plus yards (23).

Editor's note: With Oklahoma's spring practices set to begin on March 6, OUInsider will project the depth chart for each position group and evaluate the biggest questions. This installment focuses on the safeties and cornerbacks.

— As good as Bowman is, and how much he means to the program, Spears-Jennings was the most productive defensive back last season. In addition to leading all of the DBs in tackles (66), tackles for loss (5.0) and sacks (2.5), he also led the entire team in forced fumbles (4). He also had the highest run-defense grade on the team (93.8).

Spears-Jennings, who ranked third on the defense in total snaps (599) last season, returns as the backbone of the secondary.

— Peyton Bowen is an intriguing player heading into the spring. His starting job is almost certainly secure, and it makes sense. He's played a decent amount of snaps through his first two seasons (757), and when he's healthy he's had exceptional moments.

The problem has been the health. He's had extended stretches the last two seasons where his snaps were limited due to injury. He played 29 or fewer snaps in the final six games of the regular season, which included a season-low four snaps against Ole Miss. PFF metrics aren't gospel by any stretch, but his grades have also been a little low. For example, his coverage grade last season was 50.4, which was only better than R Mason Thomas, Danny Stutsman, Woodi Washington and Jacobe Johnson.

The potential is clearly there for Bowen to be a star. But if the defense's hopes of remaining steady, or improving from last year, hinge heavily on Bowen staying healthy.

— Eli Bowen was a certified game changer as a true freshman. He ranked third on the team in overall defense grade (81.9), third in run defense (89.4) and third in coverage (78.7) while playing at least 52 snaps in each of the final six conference games. He'll be an every-snap player when the games matter.

— The other cornerback spot is a huge question mark. If he's healthy, it belongs to Gentry Williams. He was the starter in 2023 when healthy and would've been the starter had it not been for a shoulder injury that forced him out for all but 17 snaps. It'll be interesting to see how involved he is in the spring.

— Jacobe Johnson's 2024 campaign is impossible to fully analyze. He "transitioned" to offense and played all of seven snaps on offense. He played 237 snaps on defense and just never looked comfortable.

There's reason to still have stock in Johnson's ability to play meaningful snaps.

— There are three young players whose development could have a huge impact on the defense: Devon Jordan, Michael Boganowski and Jayden Hardy.

For Jordan, who saw some sporadic playing time late in the year, he could be an important part of the rotation at cornerback particularly if Williams can't stay healthy. At safety, the Sooners desperately need depth behind Spears-Jennings and Peyton Bowen, even if Bowen stays healthy.

Boganowski wore the unofficial crown as the "hardest hitter" on the team last year, and he notably played in five conference games last season. Hardy also saw some playing time, particularly at cheetah.

— Reggie Powers Jr. deserves a mention here. He's an intriguing young player with some positional versatility. He could prove to be in the cheetah rotation as soon as next year, but his skills as a coverage player could prove worthy to include in the safety rotation, particularly if Bowen or anyone else deals with injury.