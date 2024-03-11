It isn't a cause for panic. The Sooners have options. But other than the offensive line, the defensive tackle spot is the position group with the most questions heading into next season.

That leaves Phil Paea , Gracen Halton , Davon Sears , Ashton Sanders and Terry as the only returners that saw playing time last year. That group, outside of Terry, combined for 124 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Four of the five players that appeared in all 13 games last season are gone — Jonah Laulu , Jordan Kelly , Isaiah Coe and Jacob Lacey — with Da'Jon Terry as the only returner. That quarter combined for 73% of the Sooners' total snaps at the position. In addition to them, Kelvin Gilliam Jr. departed to Virginia Tech during the offseason.

OVERVIEW

— Laulu and Kelly exhausted their eligibility, while Coe is preparing for the NFL Draft. Their departures will hurt but were expected. Lacey, however, is medically retiring, which does hurt the depth there. His production wasn't the best on the team (17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack), but he was consistent and provided a veteran presence. He made several big plays, most notably his sack in the fourth quarter against Texas that setup the Sooners' game-winning touchdown. He played the most snaps (385) of anyone on the defensive line and he started 12 games. His production will be missed.

— Essentially, the Sooners are replacing both starters. Terry did start four games this season, and he has the inside track to snag the nose tackle spot. He's entering his sixth year of eligibility and has experience playing in the SEC. He also now has a year under his belt in Brent Venables' system. Considering how young the rest of the room is, it'd be surprising not to see Terry as a day-one starter.

— Assuming Terry is a starter, that means the other starting spot — along with bench players — will be occupied by players without a ton of experience.

OTHER RETURNERS

— Halton is an intriguing name. He hasn't made a huge impact in his two previous seasons at Oklahoma, playing a combined 165 snaps, per PFF. He did play 10 or more snaps in each of the first five games last season before his snaps declined significantly, logging just 22 snaps the rest of the way. Officially listed at 6-foot-2 and 284 pounds on the spring roster, Halton offers some size relative to the rest of the roster, and he's a former four-star prospect for a reason. But when it comes to the rest of the defensive tackles, performing well in the spring might be most crucial for Halton.

— It's difficult to have any kind of expectations for Sears, who played 11 snaps and only appeared in one conference game. There were games last season where he wasn't on the active roster. He's entering his redshirt senior season and maybe that helps him provide a veteran presence, but it's hard to see a path to playing time. Paea is in a similar situation.

Newcomers

— Both lines of scrimmage offer the biggest opportunities for true freshmen to see immediate playing time. Obviously, David Stone is at the top of that list. The Sooners simply haven't had a ton of five-star defensive tackles in recent years. He'll need to bulk up a bit — he's listed at 6-foot-3, 283 pounds — but there's plenty of time to do that. Most importantly, the spring is an opportunity for Stone to show that he's ahead of most freshmen when it comes to being game ready. If he can do that, there is a very realistic path towards snaps in the fall.

— Jayden Jackson is absolutely in the same boat. He's listed at 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, making him the second-biggest defensive tackle outside of Terry (321 pounds). Here's what OU coach Brent Venables had to say about the freshman duo during last week's media day.

"Jayden will start out at nose guard, but he can play the 3-technique both mentally and physically, and he’s skilled to do that," Venables said. "Some things he’s better at; some things David might be better at. But they’ve been really good as far as young guys figuring out the pace and the tempo, the competitive stamina that you have to have to go through the things that they did and just all the mental things, from going away from home for the first time to handling a full schedule and all the meeting times and the walkthroughs and all that. They’ve been fantastic, again, as a group.”