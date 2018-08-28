Oklahoma's class of 2019 is just days away from the complete beginning to the high school football season and as such it's time to revisit our rankings from before the spring evaluation period. Are there any big movers and shakers? Is anyone making a run at five-star Dax Hill at the No. 1 spot? How many members of the top 10 aren't currently committed? Take a look and find out in the latest edition of the Sooner State Rankings.

1. Dax Hill

Thoughts: Hill is a guy that is pretty much impossible to question as the state's current top prospect in 2019. Since he was a freshman Hill was clearly destined for big things and as a junior things really came together for him. Hill has impressive range, a great frame, but what sticks out is his versatility. If you're looking for a safety who can close in the run game? He's your man. Want a physical safety who can actually play true man coverage? He's your man. Basically? He's the man. One coach who faced him: "He's one of the best high school players I've ever seen." Last Ranking: 1 Highest: 1 (1/30/18) Lowest: 1 (1/30/18)

2. Marcus Major

Thoughts: A guy that wasn't being talked about this time last year but Major's tape is the kind of stuff that would catch anyone's eye. His blend of speed and the ability to make a cut at near the top end of that speed make him a terror in the open field. The scariest thing to consider? Major has only been playing running back for one year and showed his background as a receiver at multiple events this Spring and Summer. Last Ranking: 3 Highest: 2 (8/28/18) Lowest: 3 (1/30/18)

3. Trace Ford

Thoughts: Without question one of the real surprises of the 2017 season was Ford. Little known prior to this year he quickly emerged as one of the state's most dangerous defenders. Thanks to a great first step and the size to play at several positions along the line he'll only see his stock continue to take off. We predicted back in January that he'd have roughly 20 offers by the end of spring evaluation, and well, we were correct. Last Ranking: 2 Highest: 2 (1/30/18) Lowest: 3 (8/28/18)

4. Collin Clay

Thoughts: Clay, thanks to 2018 Oklahoma signee Ron Tatum, has spent the last few years as something of a supporting actor, at least as far as perception, in Putnam City's defensive front. But in his junior year, for many that watched the duo, it was Clay's motor and athleticism that really stood out. Clay then went to the Army All-American combine and did well before showing up at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge and making a good impression with his ever-growing frame. Last Ranking: 5 Highest: 4 (8/28/18) Lowest: 5 (1/30/18)

5. Demariyon Houston

Thoughts: There probably aren't any players in the state who are more entertaining to watch than Houston. Whether it's in the return game or as a dynamic receiving option Houston does it all for a Millwood team that is in the midst of a two-year run that is as dominant as any in memory. Houston's hands can, at times, fail him but it was an issue he seemed to clear up some as a junior. He also showed well in the summer, calming the concerns over his hands - his only real question mark. Last Ranking: 6 Highest: 5 (8/28/18) Lowest: 6 (1/30/18)

6. Zach Marcheselli

Thoughts: There aren't many players in the state you're going to find who are more fun to watch than the athletic, and physical, Tigers linebacker. Marcheselli, a three-time state wrestling champion, has tons of room to grow into a long and lean frame but is already more than willing to mix it up with running backs, quarterbacks, and anyone else who may cross his path. But that sort of physicality can be easily found in some cases but a guy who can do that and has Marcheselli's range? Those are harder to come by. We thought he might climb the list earlier this year, and now he has jumped five spots. Last Ranking: 11 Highest: 6 (8/28/18) Lowest: 11 (1/30/18)

7. Jamie Nance

Thoughts: Nance has long been one of the Scoop staff's favorites in the state. Nance has plenty of speed and for a few years has been seen as a receiver but watching his tape you see the ability to maybe make the move to cornerback and allow his length and top end speed turn into a true asset. Nance was nearly a 5-Star Challenge invite thanks to a massive showing at the Dallas Adidas camp. Last Ranking: 12 Highest: 7 (8/28/18) Lowest: 12 (1/30/18)

8. Grayson Boomer

Thoughts: Boomer one of the state's earliest known names didn't put out much tape as a junior so it's a little hard to know what progress has been made. That being said, his frame and skillset are rare finds. Though Boomer hates hearing it if the tight end position doesn't work out he is such a big guy an easy transition to becoming a potentially even more elite left tackle prospect is hard to ignore. It's a good problem to have two potential positions in the college game. Last Ranking: 4 Highest: 4 (1/30/18) Lowest: 8 (8/28/18)

9. Chester Baah

Thoughts: It seems that every few years the Eagles have a player that just demands to be noticed. In the case of Baah you've got a player with elite athleticism and the desire to finish a block. He may not be the biggest lineman in the state but his ability to pull around the end, pick up linebackers at the second level, and work in space makes for a really promising young offensive lineman. And at the Rivals Adidas camp, he put out the freakiest number of any recent offensive lineman...70-inch from his left finger trip to his right fingertip. That's a 6-foot-10 wingspan. Last Ranking: 8 Highest: 8 (1/30/18) Lowest: 9 (8/28/18)

10. Jefferson Foreman

Thoughts: A player that has received shockingly little attention so far is the explosive Foreman. His length and speed make one forget just how smooth he is while making plays at both cornerback as well as receiver. Foreman, who first made his name as a freshman at Southeast, really came on as a junior for the Eagles and as more coaches get by the East Oklahoma City program, his recruiting will only continue to gain momentum. If he was able to make a few more camps this spring and summer he truly could have been on the verge of something big this summer. Last Ranking: 7 Highest: 7 (1/30/18) Lowest: 10 (8/28/18)

11. Demarco Jones

Thoughts: Jones is the second member of the Hornets secondary in the top 11 and in an in-state class full of quality defensive backs few have a better feel for working the boundary than Jones. Jones has a great ability to turn with receivers and shows the ability to use his body well in directing receivers routes. His speed is strong but not elite, however, his feel for coverage makes for a guy who could see his recruiting take off this spring and though we've seen him a few times recently Jones is a player who can still show us more and continue moving up the rankings. Last Ranking: 16 Highest: 11 (8/28/18) Lowest: 16 (1/30/18)

12. Cole Mashburn

Thoughts: Mashburn is listed as a defensive end and in plenty of systems he'd work tremendously well there. But the thing that may be Mashburn's best calling card is all of the things he can do. Whether his future is at defensive end, where he is a powerful defender who consistently sets the edge, or moving back to something of a MIKE linebacker, or even as an hback on offense. His ability to make plays in a lot of ways is what makes him both enigmatic as well as promising. Last Ranking: 9 Highest: 9 (1/30/18) Lowest: 12 (8/28/18)

13. Mahcel Johnson

Thoughts: Johnson is a player who wasn't high on the initial list and frankly that's just a mistake on the site's part. His length and athleticism make him a player that jumps off on the tape and one that we flat out missed. Beyond all that though Johnson's interesting question is whether he could become an every down stand-up linebacker. He has worked primarily as a pass rusher and as a fullback for the Hornets so far but the athleticism seems to be there to play off the line of scrimmage and be quite comfortable. Last Ranking: 35 Highest: 13 (8/28/18) Lowest: 35 (1/30/18)

14. Demeco Roland

Thoughts: A player that no one, even Broken Arrow's staff, was sure about prior to last spring. Roland trimmed off some bad weight and started dominating points of practice. Mix that with a frame that lends itself naturally to the defensive line and it's easy to see why so many are excited about Roland. He is still raw and is learning proper leverage, hand usage, etc. but as those develop, so will his film. We saw him just before the start of the season and Roland looks quicker than ever and could get into the top 10 before things are all said and done. Last Ranking: 29 Highest: 14 (8/28/18) Lowest: 29 (1/30/18)

15. Thomas Grayson

Thoughts: It's not coincidence that the Hornets have a load of names on here - and they aren't done yet - they were, without question, one of the state's elite teams and that shows no signs of changing in 2018. Grayson is a home run hitter out of the backfield who shows an ability to makes plays in the passing game as well as on the ground. Grayson is a bit on the smaller side but his speed makes up much of the difference. Last Ranking: 25 Highest: 15 (8/28/18) Lowest: 25 (1/30/18)

16. Darrias Murdock

Thoughts: Murdock is a player who has some interesting progression in front of him and considering the move he has already made there is plenty of reason to think that can happen. Seeing Murdock as a sophomore he was a skinny defensive end with loads of development to come. Seeing him now Murdock is a physical defensive lineman who can hold his ground against a block and does a nice job winning at the point of attack. He is good with his hands but isn't overwhelmingly strong and it leaves him, too often, unable to truly shed a block. But he has started to shed some bad weight and looks the better for it. Last Ranking: 15 Highest: 15 (1/30/18) Lowest: 16 (8/28/18)

17. Will Taylor

Thoughts: Like many others that are high on this list Taylor wasn't well known prior to this season but emerged as a standout for the Panthers, only the second North product to make the Sooner State Rankings since the 2012 class. Taylor's size makes it clear he can work between the tackles but his athleticism is surprising and he shows promise as a player who could work as an every down inside linebacker. Last Ranking: 13 Highest: 13 (1/30/18) Lowest: 17 (8/27/18)

18. Rey Burnett

Thoughts: Burnett is a player that some have been waiting to emerge for a long time but this spring it seemed the light finally came on. Though Burnett is listed, and probably is, a future guard he worked at tackle at the Dallas Adidas camp and did a very solid job with several speed rushers, including teammate Trace Ford and 2020 standout Nikale Davis. As Burnett continues to trade some bad weight for good he'll only look more athletic and emerge as a highly useful guy, even for power five programs. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 18 (8/28/18) Lowest: 18 (8/28/18)

19. Kejuan Hay

Thoughts: Hay is a guy that went a but under appreciated during his junior season thanks to so many focused on his trio of power five signee teammates - Courtre Alexander, Wayne Jones, and Josh Proctor. He is an active linebacker who has the athleticism to move sideline to sideline and the frame to put on a bit more weight and handle the life as an inside linebacker. He should pick up in attention in his senior season for the Rams. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 19 (8/28/18) Lowest: 19 (8/28/18)

20. Donte Reece

Thoughts: No player on this list is more of an unknown than Reece. Only the second Idabel prospect to make the SSR since it's creation in 2005 Reece is one that could climb into the top five or could even fall back from this position. At times the big man flashes elite potential with quick feet and ability to close in space but other times it looks like a big guy simply dominating lackluster competition. He didn't make some of the in-roads that some hoped he might during the offseason but his potential is still undeniable. Last Ranking: 17 Highest: 17 (1/30/18) Lowest: 20 (8/28/18)

21. Hector Becerra

Thoughts: Every year in Oklahoma there are a few guys whose tape you turn on and just laugh. Watch Becerra pummel defenders and bury one guy after another with some popcorn at the ready. Becerra is just a touch on the short side but as pulling guard or center, he's got the athleticism he'll need to excel. Last Ranking: 18 Highest: 18 (1/30/18) Lowest: 21 (8/28/18)

22. Will Phillips

Thoughts: A player that suffered a tough injury extremely early in the season Phillips has gone a bit forgotten as of late. He is a big back who could factor in at a number of positions. He could be a physical runner who moves the pile but yet is still capable of making plays in space or he could be a nickelback type. Some feel Phillips could even grow into a WILL linebacker in time. Last Ranking: 22 Highest: 19 (1/30/18) Lowest: 22 (8/28/18)

23. Isaiah McGuire

Thoughts: Called by his own staff as a 'late bloomer' type who hit a real growth spurt as his junior year and moved into the consciousness of numerous college recruiters. McGuire is a long athlete who figures to have his best football ahead of him as his frame continues to fill out. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 23 (8/28/18) Lowest: 23 (8/28/18)

24. Brady Latham

Thoughts: Latham, the son of former Sooner Bob Latham, is something of a late bloomer but shows some nastiness in his blocking and has plenty of room to continue to grow into his long and lean frame. This is a player that we want to see more of and he may well have the chance to move up considerably. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 24 (8/28/18) Lowest: 24 (8/28/18)

25. Ricky Stromberg

Thoughts: Stromberg, who spent 2017 working as Union's left tackle, is a pure guard in the college game and will become a much more natural blocker when he isn't chasing speed rushers on the edge. Still though Stromberg is more athletic than he gets credit for and is a guy that could turn into a quality pulling guard. Last Ranking: 31 Highest: 25 (8/28/18) Lowest: 31 (1/30/18)

26. Matt Kaiser

Thoughts: Kaiser is a Tiger receiver who not only makes use of his size to overwhelm defenders but is a very gifted high-point receiver. Kaiser is a better athlete than he often gets credit for and does his best work vertically outside the hash marks. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 26 (8/28/18) Lowest: 26 (8/28/18)

27. Jack Barkley

Thoughts: Every year there are a few players who you just love to watch work and Barkley is one of those guys in 2019. Barkley plays with reckless abandon and throws himself into every bone-jarring hit. What separates him from many Friday night Heroes who will go no further in their career is that Barkley has the ability to move sideline to sideline and work in space. Last Ranking: 38 Highest: 27 (8/28/18) Lowest: 38 (1/30/18)

28. Elijiah Manuel

Thoughts: One of the class's biggest enigmas, Manuel is one of those players that oozes potential. He'll flash all that he can be at one point or another but there is still this desire to see him consistently be that player. Manuel has a great frame, nice length, and the ability to attack a blocker in numerous ways. This isn't so much a drop born of him doing something wrong as much as others moving up and just not knowing what to expect from Manuel. Last Ranking: 10 Highest: 10 (1/30/18) Lowest: 28 (8/27/18)

29. Jaden McDaniel

Thoughts: McDaniel has a lot of work to do as a player but his athleticism is something to be seen as a potential 3-4 outside linebacker. Hall hasn't had a top 20 player on this list since Sterling Shepard in 2012. McDaniel has a great first step and as he continues to aim his athleticism in the right direction he has a chance to climb this list as pass rushers are always in demand. Last Ranking: 20 Highest: 20 (1/30/18) Lowest: 29 (8/28/18)

30. Will Kuehne

Thoughts: The only quarterback to make his way on this list is the man who, in his first year in the state of Oklahoma, helped sink the South Tulsa power coupling of Tulsa Union and Jenks. Kuehne isn't the biggest guy or have the biggest arm but he throws a tremendously catchable ball and does a great job extending plays with his feet while keeping his eyes down field. He is a promising player who could move up further. Last Ranking: 22 Highest: 22 (1/30/18) Lowest: 30 (8/28/18)

31. Miles Davis

Thoughts: This is a player that the Lawton staff knew they liked coming into his junior year. But it's safe to say that the Wolverines weren't even sure what they had on their hands until Davis hit the ground running in 2017. Another guy that is a touch on the small side but is impressively physical for his frame. Davis could stay at running back but there is also a chance that he sticks where most saw him prior to his junior season, cornerback. Last Ranking: 26 Highest: 26 (1/30/18) Lowest: 31 (8/28/18)

32. Dadrion Taylor

Thoughts: I've made this comparison for a while with Taylor but there is an incredible likeness to former Oklahoma State standout Tatum Bell. That same sort of straight-line speed and decisive running that made Bell such a dangerous weapon for the Cowboys from 2000-03. Taylor isn't the biggest back and will need to continue to work on his game between the tackles; that said his feel for setting up blocks is a real strength of his game. Last Ranking: 14 Highest: 14 (1/30/18) Lowest: 32 (8/28/18)

33. Vance Mullendore

Thoughts: The big man was a player that we knew little of coming into the Winter film evaluations. The thing that surprises the most is how long and lean he is but the reality that he still has a lot of room to grow into his frame. Mullendore has great feet and the type of hands that help keep blockers away from his body. He'll get plenty of attention before things are all said and done. Last Ranking: 23 Highest: 23 (1/30/18) Lowest: 33 (8/28/18)

34. Brayden Bryant

Thoughts: Bryant won't be a fit for everyone but his athletic ability and desire to finish a block makes him a player worth some attention. It will be interesting to see how he could develop as a center in the college game. He was strong at the Dallas Adidas camp using his athleticism to stymie plenty of quality pass rushers. Last Ranking: 41 Highest: 34 (8/28/18) Lowest: 41 (1/30/18)

35. Ja'Travis McLoud

Thoughts: McCloud, oh man, there is just so, so, so much potential there. But so far the playmaking hasn't quite met up with the talent. McCloud is one of the most explosive athletes in the state of Oklahoma and has the frame to go with it. As he continues to refine his skillset at cornerback he figures likely to pick up a load of attention. Don't be shocked if he is a guy that climbs the rankings during his senior season but it's going to come down to McLoud simply putting more plays on tape. Last Ranking: 21 Highest: 21 (1/30/18) Lowest: 35 (8/28/18)

36. Arich Ansley

Thoughts: Ansley has been talked about by two different Patriots staffs as a difference maker and as a junior he started to give more credibility to the argument. Ansley has spent some time on both sides of the ball but it's long been felt that safety is where his future lies. However, he is a player with such a large frame, the idea of him growing into a WILL linebacker seems completely possible. Last Ranking: 24 Highest: 24 (1/30/18) Lowest: 36 (8/28/18)

37. Cade Thompson

Thoughts: The final piece of the Thompson trio is different from his two older brothers, who made their names throwing passes at the high school level. Thompson is an hback and a potentially really, really good one. Thompson shows off elite hands and the ability to make plays after the catch but in his junior tape you rarely saw him blocking - though it's something Southmoore had him working on as a sophomore. It would have been nice to see him at a few more camps over the spring and summer but the chance is still there for him to pick up some notoriety. Last Ranking: 27 Highest: 27 (1/30/18) Lowest: 37 (8/28/18)

38. Dominik Venegas

Thoughts: The defensive backs just keep rolling in this group and few have more potential than Venegas. His length is elite and he has the ability to turn and run but his feet can, at times put him in a bad spot and force his speed to make up the gap. The nice thing about Venegas is that if things didn't work out and progress at cornerback, he has the frame to move to safety comfortably. Last Ranking: 28 Highest: 28 (1/30/18) Lowest: 38 (8/28/18)

39. Daniel Howard

Thoughts: Howard, who some around the Millwood program, call the Falcon's 'best athlete', is a guy whose primary question is where he might play. His tape shows a lot of work at cornerback but could he slide toward the box and play as a WILL linebacker? His frame says it's possible and if so he could see his recruiting take off. Last Ranking: 30 Highest: 30 (1/30/18) Lowest: 39 (8/28/18)

40. Layne Grantham

Thoughts: Grantham could be a player best suited at center thanks to his sawed off frame but he is a power blocker who can shut down defenders at the point of attack - thanks in no small part to the leverage of his perceived weakness. Grantham has some work to do but there is plenty to like for the powerful interior lineman. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 40 (8/28/18) Lowest: 40 (8/28/18)

41. Darius Boone

Thoughts: A slashing back with good feet Boone surprises many with his power. Boone is a quality, and textbook, runner that can make catches in space and has the ability to make plays in the open field. Boone may not have home run speed but he is the latest in the line of Union backs who has very real FBS potential. Last Ranking: 31 Highest: 32 (1/30/18) Lowest: 41 (8/28/18)

42. Kyren Johnson

Thoughts: Another player that no one saw coming in and Bristow's first SSR member in it's history. Johnson is a two-sport standout for the Pirates and at cornerback shows not only the quickness and coverage ability that you'd like to see but great feet and more than a bit of ability to come down and play in run support. Last Ranking: 33 Highest: 33 (1/30/18) Lowest: 42 (8/28/18)

43. Daxton Byers

Thoughts: Byers is still rough around the edges as he continues to develop his pad level and strength. However, size and length like his can't be taught nor can his ability with his feet. Byers has potential but it's just about putting in the work to realize it. Last Ranking: 39 Highest: 39 (1/30/18) Lowest: 43 (8/28/18)

44. Kamron Love

Thoughts: Love is another physical safety from the Santa Fe program, the son of former Oklahoma State Cowboy Sean Love, the younger Love has a chance to be a well recruited player thanks to his big frame and surprising ability in coverage. Last Ranking: 42 Highest: 42 (1/30/18) Lowest: 44 (8/28/18)

45. Romeo Ingram

Thoughts: Ingram has nice size and the ability to make plays in multiple phases of the game. His speed is a bit of a question but he has some natural ball skills and will attack when the ball is in the air. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 45 (8/28/18) Lowest: 45 (8/28/18)

46. Aaron Stokes

Thoughts: Stokes is a smaller corner but he has elite change of direction and is willing to mix it up. He won't be a fit for everyone but there is no denying that Stokes has tools that some group of five programs will take notice of. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 46 (8/28/18) Lowest: 46 (8/28/18)

47. Tero Roberts

Thoughts: A player that made the move, largely, to quarterback in 2017 and while he made a lot more plays Roberts didn't look like the mighty mite corner that had impressed so many on his sophomore tape. Still though Roberts is a guy with high-level quickness and the ability to cover just about any receiver in space. Last Ranking: 43 Highest: 43 (1/30/18) Lowest: 47 (8/28/18)

48. Dontez Fagan

Thoughts: Fagan is another in a long line of defensive backs in the 2019 in-state class. Fagan is a player who is raw right now and at a place like Millwood the best athletes he faces are the ones he sees in practice each day. However, there are flashes of high-level athleticism that could be worth keeping an eye on. Last Ranking: 37 Highest: 37 (1/30/18) Lowest: 48 (8/28/18)

49. Dawson McLain

Thoughts: McLain is a player that drew a lot of attention as a freshman for the Patriots. Since then things have ebbed and flowed a bit. McLain playing in a run-heavy offense may not get a lot of chance to show himself in pass protection but he is a quality athlete who finishes blocks well and still can move up this list if he can find some consistency. Last Ranking: 34 Highest: 34 (1/30/18) Lowest: 49 (8/28/18)

50. Brendyn Harris