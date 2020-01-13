Staff survey: Getting over the national title hump
As we get ready for college football’s national championship this evening, each member of the SoonerScoop crew was issued an assignment over the weekend. We wanted our writers to rank five areas of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news