Stage set for OU-Texas

“They’re so physical and so good at defense,” Moser said. “They take you out of everything. You have to be able to be strong with the ball and get open and get catches and move the ball. We didn’t do that very well there.”

Texas whipped OU in Austin, in every way possible. It needs to be a much different story for the Sooners in Norman, 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Can’t ask for much more than what is about to go down Tuesday evening with Red River rival Texas coming to town for the second meeting of the season.

The Sooners were 12-3 once upon a time but now find themselves at 14-11 overall and 4-8 in the Big 12. According to most, however, still in the Big Dance.

To lose eight out of your last 10 games and still absolutely be in the conversation for the NCAA tournament? That tells you the type of road Oklahoma and first-year head coach Porter Moser have been on in the last month.

What OU did do well, though, was on full display last week. In facing two top-10 teams in Texas Tech and at Kansas, the Sooners took care of the Red Raiders and had a chance to send the KU game into overtime, losing 71-69.

Two losses by a combined five points vs. the Jayhawks this season, but that cannot be the story of OU’s season. It’s not close losses. It’s not moral victories. The No. 20-ranked Longhorns offer another opportunity for another big win.

“Well first off, we just got to keep this in our gut,” junior Jalen Hill said. “Keep this feeling going into this Texas game with the will to win.”

Turning points can come in all ways, and strangely enough, OU’s dismal home effort vs. TCU two weeks ago might have been the wake-up call everybody needed.

Since then, they have felt like a different team. There are still errors, whether it’s turnovers or rebounding or shooting, but the effort has been at an all-time maximum high.

Like somehow, despite the frustrating skid, Moser never lost the team or the locker room. And their efforts have been rewarded, and they know what’s possible if they can stick with it.

“I definitely think that this could be a turning point in our season,” said Tanner Groves on Monday. “I can notice the difference from our guys in practice and just in terms of the game preparation. I think that we're a lot more locked in, and I think that we're ready to finish this thing out strong.”

Not surprisingly, it’s been the seniors who have led the charge. Groves and point guard Jordan Goldwire have been playing at a high level, and the team tends to follow their lead.

Goldwire was sensational in Lawrence with 20 points and just one turnover in 37 minutes. Groves has snapped out of a mid-season funk where it felt like he was being bullied and has found his confidence once again.

Elijah Harkless responded to a benching the best way possible – playing himself right back into the starting lineup. And Mo Gibson, well, he always has the possibility of a 30-point game in him like last week vs. Tech.

The Sooners are ranked No. 36 in the NET rankings going into Tuesday, and wins vs. Tech and Arkansas definitely highlight things.

Getting one vs. Texas, their rival, after the way the Horns dominated in Austin, would be incredibly sweet.

“We can’t just be satisfied,” Moser said. “We got to be greedy in terms of getting better and chasing this thing. I don’t want the bar to be everyone telling our guys it’s good to come close. We have to keep chasing and getting better. That’s what February is about – getting better, getting better, getting better.

“I think the ball's popping, the ball's moving and we're controlling tempo. So much of it is with Jordan Goldwire. He's played really, really solid the last two games. He's created offense for other guys, he's played within himself. I really think he had a great week. We just have to keep stacking that with him. Trust each other. I think the ball is moving better because we're not trying to do it all ourselves.”

*Note: Moser said backup point guard Bijan Cortes will be a game-time decision. He has missed the last two games being in concussion protocol. OU will still be without Marvin Johnson, who has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury.