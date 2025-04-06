Stanford OL transfer Jake Maikkula weighs in on Oklahoma following visit

The Sooners hosted their first transfer visitor of the spring this past week, as versatile ex-Stanford offensive lineman Jake Maikkula spent Thursday and Friday in Norman. Oklahoma is in need of more competitive depth on the interior trenches, and Maikkula fits the desired bill. He made starts at all three interior positions (left guard, center and right guard) over the course of his three-year career at Stanford before electing to enter the portal late last month.

When Maikkula hit the market, Bill Bedenbaugh moved quickly to get him on a visit to Norman. OU has an intriguing case with the redshirt junior-to-be, especially given that Maikkula has existing relationships with three current Sooners. He previously played alongside Oklahoma tackle Luke Baklenko, who himself transferred from Stanford to Oklahoma last December. Moreover, Maikkula shared the high school gridiron with Gavin Sawchuk and Gabe Sawchuk, two current Oklahoma running backs who prepped at Valor Christian High in Colorado. In an exclusive with OUInsider, Maikkula dished on his Oklahoma experience in detail.

"I really enjoyed visiting OU and it was great to learn more about the program overall," Maikkula commented. "The strength of the culture was definitely evident throughout the visit. I really enjoyed the energy and enthusiasm from everybody I interacted with. I got to see Bak, Gavin and Gabe, which was great. It was awesome to catch up with those guys. They all had great things to say about OU and their experiences."