It’s the dynamic ability after the catch. That feeling that with every touch, there is legitimate potential for a home run being hit.

That seems to be the consensus. For as good as the trio of receivers are at LSU and as good as some of the receivers are that the Tigers have faced this season, there’s just something unique about CeeDee Lamb .

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media one last time Friday morning. Here are some of the highlights of the final press conference before Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

“They've done a great job with him. He's big and he's strong,” Orgeron said. “He's one of the best receivers we've seen. We've faced some really good receivers. We see some really good receivers every day in practice. But he's different. Yards after the catch from this guy are phenomenal. You're going to have to cover one-on-one.

“You just can't put a safety over the top of him and stop Jalen Hurts all day. You have to mix it up. You can't give them the same thing every time. This guy is too good of a play caller. You have to mix it up, take your shots. The biggest key is to keep him in front of you and tackle him. The yards after the catch is where he's really dangerous.”

Between former five-star cornerback Derek Stingley and Jim Thorpe Award winner Grant Delpit, you know LSU has the personnel to stop Lamb. But can Lamb simply be just that different one more time?

Take No. 2: Orgeron – ‘this is going to be a war’

It’s a battle of the top two offenses in the country. And although LSU has experience in playing Jalen Hurts, he’s a lot different than the guy they saw in 2017 at Alabama.

He still has that running ability, but he’s shown he can make a tough throw or two when the Sooners have needed it.

It’s that dual-threat capability that has given LSU fits earlier this season, most notably against Ole Miss when the Rebels rushed for more than 400 yards.

Orgeron said LSU wasn’t exactly ready for the Rebs offense that night. That won’t be the case Saturday.

“That doesn't mean we're going to stop him,” Orgeron said. “We know this guy's a great player. We know they have a great scheme. We know they're going to make plays. We're just not going to shut down this offense, but we need to be in the right place at the right time. We need to play our blocks. We need to tackle in space and we need to keep coming after it.

“This is going to be a war. This is going to be one of the hardest offenses we've tried to stop since I've been here at LSU, and Jalen is one of the best players. We know that. He's beaten us twice already. He has the ultimate respect of the head coach here and everybody on our staff.”

Take No. 3: OU leaning on that experience

The fourth time in five seasons, third time in a row, so the Sooners are going to use the playoff experience to their advantage. What exactly that means remains to be determined, but Riley is no stranger to this stage and everything that comes with it.

“I think personally, for me, probably the biggest help is having gone through this a few different times is within the scheduling,” Riley said. “There's so much – you've got a lot of different choices on how you can handle this amount of time. This year's been different than the others, like we've said a thousand times now, because of being a week shorter.

“But it has helped us in some trial-and-error before, some things that we did from a scheduling perspective when we practiced, how we practiced. I would say that's evolved and now we feel like we've got a pretty good plan going forward and some of that's based on what we have learned in the past.”

It’s clear OU has gone through a mini-boot camp this time around. See if this trial-and-error approach is what OU has needed.

Plus one: Edwards-Helaire update

It might be the only question left heading into the game. What’s the status of LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s hamstring?

He still hasn’t practiced, but does that rule him out from the game?

“He's not practiced yet. He worked out with the trainers,” Orgeron said. “He felt a little sore after he worked out. I talked to him last night. Obviously, if Clyde's ready to play, we're going to let him play. That's going to be a game-time decision. The trainers are going to let us know if he's able to play, first of all. Then I'm going to ask him: Are you ready to play? Knowing Clyde, he's going to want to play.

“Do I think he plays? Yeah. How much he plays, I don't know. That's still – we still got a ways to go there. He's still a little sore. He's not 100 percent healthy, obviously. I don't know if he can cut yet, and he doesn't know if he can cut yet. We'll see.”