The OU Board of Regents approved a five-year, $25-million deal for head coach Lincoln Riley on Tuesday afternoon. Riley made $3.1 million last year and was scheduled to make $3.5 million for the next four years before his contract was revised following a successful first season as Sooners head coach

Everybody looking to make the joke of Kyler Murray being the highest paid person in the Oklahoma football program for the upcoming year, think again.

Riley will make $4.8 million to start for the upcoming year and make $100,000 more each additional year. He will make $4.9 million next year, $5 million the following, $5.1 million after that and $5.2 million on the final year through 2023 to equal the five years and $25 million.

“Over time, we recognize where a program wants to be, where it needs to be, the importance of continuity that, all of our staff, most notably our head coaches, and we try to do as much as we can to be as competitive as we can with the marketplace,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean reaching the absolute top of the marketplace in every case. That’s not always possible, but we’re doing everything we can at the University of Oklahoma.”

Riley’s $1.7 million raise was the headliner, but every OU assistant football coach whose salary was being reviewed were given bumps as well. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh topped all the assistants with a $90 K raise to bring him to $625,000 annually through 2020.