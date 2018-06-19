Step Ahead
Everybody looking to make the joke of Kyler Murray being the highest paid person in the Oklahoma football program for the upcoming year, think again.
The OU Board of Regents approved a five-year, $25-million deal for head coach Lincoln Riley on Tuesday afternoon. Riley made $3.1 million last year and was scheduled to make $3.5 million for the next four years before his contract was revised following a successful first season as Sooners head coach
Riley will make $4.8 million to start for the upcoming year and make $100,000 more each additional year. He will make $4.9 million next year, $5 million the following, $5.1 million after that and $5.2 million on the final year through 2023 to equal the five years and $25 million.
“Over time, we recognize where a program wants to be, where it needs to be, the importance of continuity that, all of our staff, most notably our head coaches, and we try to do as much as we can to be as competitive as we can with the marketplace,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean reaching the absolute top of the marketplace in every case. That’s not always possible, but we’re doing everything we can at the University of Oklahoma.”
Riley’s $1.7 million raise was the headliner, but every OU assistant football coach whose salary was being reviewed were given bumps as well. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh topped all the assistants with a $90 K raise to bring him to $625,000 annually through 2020.
Riley’s $4.8 million base salary for 2018 would have placed him No. 11 nationally for college football head coaches in 2017.
Here is what the OU football coaches will be making for the 2018 season. Contracts for Bennie Wylie and Shane Beamer had already been approved by the Board during the winter.
OU football coaches
Lincoln Riley - $1.7 million raise to $4.8 million with an additional $100 K for each year (2023)
Bill Bedenbaugh - $90 K to $625 K (2020)
Jay Boulware - $35 K to $435 K (2020)
Kerry Cooks - $25 K to $500 K (2020)
Cale Gundy - $70 K to $500 K (2020)
Tim Kish - $30 K to $400 K (2019)
Ruffin McNeill - $10 K to $570 K (2020)
Dennis Simmons - $50 K to $400 K (2019)
Mike Stoops - $30 K to $950 K (2020)
Calvin Thibodeaux - $50 K to $320 K (2019)
Shane Beamer - $435 K (2020)
Bennie Wylie - $350 K (2019)