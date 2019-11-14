News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-14 18:45:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Sterling to Marvelous?

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop
@jlmccuistion
Editor

Oklahoma has landed a commitment from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star wide receiver Marvin Mims and with offers from coast to coast it's time to take a look at just what Oklahoma has landed in the three-s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}