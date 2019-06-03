He didn’t beat around the bush. There was one reason why Weatherford (Okla.) High defensive lineman Ethan Downs was heading to the first ever Oklahoma Offensive Line/Defensive Line Academy on Monday afternoon. Downs was coming for that Sooners offer. Already with a plethora of Power 5 offers from the likes of LSU and Penn State, the 2021 defensive prospect was waiting for that one from the No. 1 in-state school. He waits no more.

Following an impressive outing at OU’s camp, Downs earned the offer he so highly coveted. Downs has been a frequent visitor to OU. He camped in Norman last year as a tight end, and he has been to games and even junior day earlier this year. An obvious hiccup to his defensive recruiting status was when the Sooners made massive changes with the defensive staff, including hiring Alex Grinch as defensive coordinator. Through the first few months with Grinch on the job, Downs said he hadn’t had much contact or communication with the Sooners. When SoonerScoop.com visited Weatherford last month, Downs was unsure of his standing. Given a chance to shine like Monday, and Downs did just that with OU defensive coaches Calvin Thibodeaux, Ruffin McNeill, Brian Odom and Grinch all watching.