Stock is Up on Downs
He didn’t beat around the bush. There was one reason why Weatherford (Okla.) High defensive lineman Ethan Downs was heading to the first ever Oklahoma Offensive Line/Defensive Line Academy on Monday afternoon.
Downs was coming for that Sooners offer.
Already with a plethora of Power 5 offers from the likes of LSU and Penn State, the 2021 defensive prospect was waiting for that one from the No. 1 in-state school.
He waits no more.
Following an impressive outing at OU’s camp, Downs earned the offer he so highly coveted.
Downs has been a frequent visitor to OU. He camped in Norman last year as a tight end, and he has been to games and even junior day earlier this year.
An obvious hiccup to his defensive recruiting status was when the Sooners made massive changes with the defensive staff, including hiring Alex Grinch as defensive coordinator.
Through the first few months with Grinch on the job, Downs said he hadn’t had much contact or communication with the Sooners. When SoonerScoop.com visited Weatherford last month, Downs was unsure of his standing.
Given a chance to shine like Monday, and Downs did just that with OU defensive coaches Calvin Thibodeaux, Ruffin McNeill, Brian Odom and Grinch all watching.
With #OU defensive coaches Thibodeaux, McNeill and Grinch watching, 2021 #OKPreps @ethandowns40 continues putting in work at #Sooners camp. pic.twitter.com/QtD5K2mVvg— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) June 3, 2019
If Monday was indeed an audition for the offer, Downs passed with flying colors. He was able to use his quickness and versatility with his attacks to easily be the class of the defensive linemen who attended the camp.
The OU stop was the first of many for Downs this week. He will be at Texas on Tuesday and plans to cap the week with a trip to Alabama.
Downs becomes the second in-state offer by the Sooners for the 2021 class. Tulsa Union defensive back A.J. Green was offered 10 days ago.