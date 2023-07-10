Here’s a look at everything you need to know for Big 12 Media Days, along with four storylines for the Sooners:

OU coach Brent Venables , along with QB Dillon Gabriel , WR Drake Stoops , DL Jonah Laulu and LB Danny Stutsman will make their appearances on Thursday. Venables’ press conference begins at 11:50 a.m. CT and will air on ESPN+ and ESPNU. Second-year commissioner Brett Yormark’s press conference is set for noon CT on Wednesday.

Wednesday marks the beginning of Big 12 Media Days, which signals that the upcoming college football season is on the horizon. The two-day event will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with all 14 Big 12 teams making the trip.

The 2023 Oklahoma football season is right around the corner.

1. Final year in the Big 12

This year doesn’t just mark the first Big 12 Media Days with 14 teams. It will also be the final event that includes both OU and Texas.

At last year’s event, the only thing certain was that the Sooners were departing for the SEC by 2025 at the latest. Now, we know a lot more.

Both OU and Texas will join the SEC on July 1, 2024, making the 2023 season their final campaign as Big 12 members. In response, Yormark and the Big 12 added Houston, BYU, UCF and Cincinnati to the conference and have hinted that they could look for additional members.

All of that makes 2023-2024 arguably the most significant, and pivotal, season in Big 12 history. The Sooners and Longhorns have been the marquee programs in the Big 12 since its inception in 1996, and their departures could leave a power vacuum at the top of the conference.

The Sooners have won 14 of the 28 possible Big 12 titles, and they will face pressure to compete before joining the SEC. Expect Venables to field questions regarding the program’s final season in the Big 12.

2. Can the Sooners exceed expectations in Venables’ second season?

2022 was one of the more disappointing seasons for the Sooners in recent memory. Regardless, the expectations remain pretty high for 2023.

The Sooners finished third in the annual conference preseason poll last week, finishing just behind Texas and Kansas State, the reigning Big 12 champions. Texas Tech and TCU, the national title runner-up in 2022, rounded out the top five.

There’s plenty of reasons for the Sooners to have high expectations. Despite losing some key players, the Sooners bring back several contributors on both sides of the ball. The Sooners also added several high-profile transfer players and a talented recruiting class that is ranked sixth nationally, per Rivals.

Plus, the Sooners should have some natural growth in Year 2 under Venables. Four of their seven losses last season came by exactly three points, and the Sooners have an easier schedule in 2023.

But considering the Sooners make the jump to the SEC next year, there will be pressure to improve drastically from last season.

3. Can the defense really be on 'another planet'?

Venables’ most notable quote during spring practices focused on the Sooners’ defense in 2023, which he expects to be on 'another planet.'

The defense may not need to be quite that good. But if the Sooners want to contend for a Big 12 title, it has to start on defense.

In 2022, the defense ranked eighth in the conference in points allowed (30.0 per game), ninth in total defense (461 yards allowed per game), ninth in rushing defense (187.5 yards allowed) and dead last in passing defense (273.5 yards allowed).

Improving from last season should be a given for the Sooners.

They return several key players, including DB Billy Bowman, Stutsman and DE Ethan Downs. They also added several key transfers who could see starting spots right away, including LB Dasan McCullough and DE Rondell Bothroyd. There are incoming freshmen and returning young players who could have a big impact, too.

Venables knows the defense last season simply isn’t acceptable if the Sooners hope to contend for anything significant. That improvement has to begin in 2023.

4. Thad Turnipseed’s departure

The news of Turnipseed’s sudden departure last month was a pretty surprising one.

Turnipseed was hired in 2022 as the program’s executive director of football administration shortly after Venables was hired. Turnipseed served in a similar role at Clemson, alongside Venables, from 2013-2022.

In a story initially reported by Sooner Scoop, Turnipseed notified Venables late last month that he would be stepping down to spend time with family. Big 12 Media Days will mark Venables’ first public appearance since Turnipseed’s departure.

Venables didn’t say much publicly after former wide receivers coach Cale Gundy’s surprise resignation in the weeks prior to last season. It’ll be interesting to see what Venables has to say about Turnipseed in Arlington.