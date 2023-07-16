As he looks back on the 2022 season, Danny Stutsman understandably has some mixed emotions. From an individual perspective, it was a breakout sophomore season for the rangy linebacker, who led the team in tackles and started all 13 games. But as the Sooners stumbled down the stretch to a 6-7 record, Stutsman’s productive explosion became a secondary storyline. As his junior year approaches, Stutsman knows he can improve his game, and that he can help the rest of the defense take it up a notch as well. That’ll be necessary in 2023 for Oklahoma, as another middling campaign won’t inspire a ton of confidence in the Sooners’ ability to contend in the SEC come 2024 and beyond. Less than eight weeks prior to the season opener, Stutsman was one of the players on hand in Arlington to represent Oklahoma at Big 12 media days. Here’s all that Stutsman had to say on Thursday in his exclusive interview with OUInsider.

Danny Stutsman during spring practice (Parker Thune)

Gotta start with the most important question… what was the best song on Ethan Downs’ wedding playlist? “Wow. I don’t even know if I can remember. No, no, it’s not like that. But I couldn’t tell you, not gonna lie. I just don’t remember a song. I was enjoying the moment! I was in the moment.” How’s the summer been? “The summer is football. It’s been great. We love Schmitty, man. That’s what it is. We have a really good relationship. Some guys, you get off on the wrong foot, and he’s on their ass. But obviously, he does it because he loves them. And he trusts me.” You and Jaren Kanak having fun while school’s out? “Yeah, you know, we got some free time. We stay out of trouble, just making funny videos. No harm, just fun.” What’s impressed you about the four newcomers at linebacker: Phil Picciotti, Sammy Omosigho, Lewis Carter and Taylor Heim? “Oh, I mean, those guys are talented. Especially looking back at the drills we used to do when I was a young guy, looking at them — they’re so far ahead of where I was, man. Lewis, he’s really talented. In the weight room, I saw him; he was doing 350 for 6 [reps]. And like, that’s impressive. I don’t care who you are. And that’s a freshman coming in. They’re all natural competitors; they pick it up easy. It’s really fun teaching them the playbook, and [seeing] how quick and fast they understand it. Sammy and Taylor, they’re gonna be talented at that cheetah position, covering a lot of ground. They’re built for that position; that’s why they got recruited here. And Phil Picciotti, man, he’s gonna be a great player. He can hit; you see a dude that — it’s like he’s got concrete in his helmet. So I’m really [excited] about the future at linebacker, man. I want to teach them everything I can so that when I’m gone, they can pass it down to the next guy. I’m blessed to have that group; we’re incredibly close and it’s a different type of bond with those guys.” Who’s the fastest? Don’t be afraid to toot your own horn. “Jaren did have that 10.3 100-meter, but he’s put on some pounds since then. We do our little Catapult test, and surprisingly, Taylor Heim’s really fast. He’s kind of a sleeper; you wouldn’t think that. He’s still gotta build into that frame a little bit. But he puts some high speeds on that GPS tracker.”

Oklahoma linebackers coach Ted Roof (Parker Thune)

What can you say about your leadership in Coach Roof and Coach Venables, and how they’ve approached business coming off a campaign that didn’t live up to their expectations? “Yeah, I mean, going off last year, it’s fuel. You gotta fail at some things to challenge you and build fuel to that fire to help with the next goal. And in terms of leaders… man, last year, everyone was basically a freshman. [We were] learning a new playbook, learning a new system. It takes time to develop that experience. And now with the older guys — last year, it was kind of just the coaches [teaching]. And now when you have that experience, the older guys can teach the younger guys. And you’re able to pick up and put down much quicker than you [were] in previous years. And so I think it’s inevitable that there’s going to be improvement. And there’s so much motivation and drive and a determination to not let something like that happen [again]. It’s not in the blood; it’s not in the cards.” Individually, how have you seen your game grow and evolve throughout the spring and summer? “Yeah, like I said before, you learn that playbook more and it allows you to play faster. You know, being an older guy, you see a play and it slows down. Because you’ve seen that play so many times; you’ve watched it on film so many times. You’re able to understand the kinks in the system. You’ve got to protect the stresses; you’re able to look around and know who your help is. And when you’re a first-year guy, it takes a second. You don’t exactly know when the free safety’s with you, or when he’s in the post. And so for myself, I’ve been blessed to have Coach Roof and Jamie (James Skalski) and Coach Venables to really pour into me and know where I’m weak at — know my chinks in the armor where I can strengthen and improve my game every single day.” Now you mentioned James Skalski. How beneficial has it been to have a guy who knows Venables’ defense in and out, especially when that guy has played in the system as recently as he has? “It’s huge, man. When he first came and started talking to us, you could instantly feel that connection — like, he was just out of college. So when Coach Venables [coaches], he’s able to be the bridge and translate that into a language that makes more sense to us, where it’s easier for us to comprehend the words that Coach Venables puts down. And Jamie has that experience, man. He’s played six years of college ball. He’s done so much. And having a coach like him, it’s just so critical in our progression.”

Oklahoma linebackers GA James Skalski (Parker Thune)

Many have said that Skalski is essentially just a younger version of Venables. Is it pretty easy for you to see those parallels? “Oh, absolutely. I mean, those guys are like twins — just a few years separating them. Hopefully I can turn into that. You know, he’s been with Coach Venables for so long. [He’s] kind of like a copy. It’s awesome. That’s why we love him.” Are the frosted tips just a summer look, or will the hairstyle stay for the season? “They’ll probably stay for the season. My plan is, I just got a perm the other day. I’m gonna grow out the back, then get a mullet, then perm the mullet, then bleach that and kind of just go with something crazy.” You’re going full Boz, huh? “Yeah, you know, maybe something like that. Got a lot of greats in the history books, and [he’s] someone I look up to.” What’s your overall impression of the newcomers on defense, especially from the portal? How valuable have the perspectives of those transfers been, given their experience? “Oh, it’s huge. Being able to bring leaders like that into a program like we have, it’s huge. Those guys have so much knowledge that they can pour into new guys as soon as they step on campus. And as soon as we [give] them the playbook and everything — I mean, they’re already making tremendous impacts. I work out with DT (Da’Jon Terry). He’s a phenomenal guy, tremendous worker, great leader, and he motivates us every single day. That’s a big dude. And so I try and do his weight, so I can try to look like him a little bit. But [there are] a lot of great leaders, a lot of great guys.” What stands out to you about Dasan McCullough? “Yeah, I mean, Dasan’s going to be a big piece for us. He’s talented, man. It comes so naturally for him, the way he’s able to play. He’s another guy that came in and it took him a second to learn that cheetah position, and it’s probably the hardest position on our defense. But he’s picked it up so fast. And just being out there and talking to him, he’s a smart dude and he knows what he’s doing. He gets out there and it’s just a different type of instinct for him.” You led this team in tackles last season, but obviously, 6-7 is 6-7, and that’ll leave you pretty unsatisfied despite a strong individual performance. Is there an area in which you feel you can take your game to the next level to help this program get back to its winning ways? “Absolutely. You talk tackles; that just comes with [snaps]. But I think there’s still a lot left for me. I want to be the most dominant player. When you put on the tape, I made way too many big mistakes late in games, and that’s unacceptable, especially for a player like myself. I think I have to hold myself to a higher standard where maybe I don’t have the same [number of] tackles, but the production is still just as much there when you put on the tape. I’m trying to make it so that on that weak side of the field, they can’t go that way — and also kind of just be a leader and bring up everyone around me.”

Brent Venables alongside a pair of Oklahoma support staffers (Parker Thune)