Take 3 (+ 1): Breaking down Sooner shakeup
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley addressed the media following Monday’s practice to discuss the dismissal of Mike Stoops and the interim assignments of Ruffin McNeill as defensive coordinator and Bob D...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news