SoonerScoop.com

As you continue to watch the development of familiar names like Caleb Kelly and Kenneth Murray, keep an eye out on freshman DaShaun White .

Seriously. Linebacker and linebacker recruiting has been a sore spot for OU fans the last several years. That might be a thing of the past.

We are officially one week into preseason camp for Oklahoma, and head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media as the Sooners get closer to their initial scrimmage (Monday).

“For a guy who hasn’t played, man, he is very talented,” Riley said. “He is very, very twitchy. He’s very active. I love how fast he’s picked it up. It’s just a matter of time. He’s one of those guys you just look at and say it’s going to be a matter of time before he’s going to be a really good player. He’s doing a great job.”

With Murray emerging as the vocal leader of the defense and White coming on strong inside to go with Kelly, Levi Draper and Curtis Bolton, a rarity could be about to go down. Riley hinted at the possibility of Jon-Michael Terry moving from the inside to an outside linebacker.

“We are experimenting a little bit right now with Jon-Michael Terry as an outside ‘backer, due to the emergence,” Riley said. “Feel like we’ve got some good depth there. His skill set is one could play inside or outside. Give it a chance for us to rep those hard inside. It’s a dogfight right now.”

OU’s depth, in recent years, would say there’s no way that could be possible, but that’s how confident Riley is with the way the linebacker spot is developing.

Take No. 2: Talking return game

It’s still pretty early to be going all-in with special teams, but Riley did address the issues as it pertains to the return game.

Start with the punt return.

“We’re going to look at some guys,” Riley said. “We thought we were decent at times on that but feel like we need to take some steps. So that’ll be CeeDee (Lamb) being a year older. We’re going to look at Rodney Anderson, we’re going to look at Marquise (Brown), we’re going to look at Jaylon Robinson back there.

And continue with kickoff observations.

“As far as kickoff, right now, looking at Marcelias Sutton,” Riley said. “Thought he did some good things for us last year. Like Rodney there as well. Mykel Jones. T.J. Pledger’s another guy we’re looking at. We’re kind of in the early stages of it. We’ve been working a lot of individual work with special teams, but as we get into group work, that’s been a big point of emphasis, improving both of our return games.”

Take No. 3: Baker!

The focus is obviously on OU and its 2018 season, but Friday gave Riley the opportunity to reflect on the NFL preseason debut of former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, had a stellar beginning in a 20-10 victory against the New York Giants.

“I saw the first touchdown as we were walking out to walkthrough and I didn’t get to see, I recorded it and watched it at home after,” Riley said. “He looked good. He looked comfortable. I thought he did a great job moving around in the pocket. It was probably the most impressive thing. They did a decent job of protecting him and he threw it like we all know he can throw it.

“Always excited. I talked to him a little bit after the game. I know he’s excited but also keeping it in perspective. It’s only one game. Everybody now is going to say … it’s overreaction either way, which is going to happen. He just has to keep his head down and keep improving. It looks like he’s on a good path.”

Mayfield was 11-of-20 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in more than two quarters of action.