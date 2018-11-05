“First, as us coaching them and as our players act and respond on the field, they have to know where the lines are. We certainly ask for consistency. We know the officials aren’t perfect.”

“I think the thing that we all have to do is continue to communicate with the league office,” Riley said. “When you have penalties like unsportsmanlike that are objective, when you put yourself in those situations, it’s not always going to get called but sometimes it is.

The Sooners had some issues doing just that at Texas Tech, and it continues to be a balance for Riley and the players dealing each officiating crew.

Coming off such an emotional night in Lubbock, no doubt a point of emphasis throughout this week is going to be about penalties and keeping your composure.

Every Monday afternoon during the season, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley addresses the media in his weekly press conference. SoonerScoop is there to recap the three biggest takeaways.

There were some admitted missed calls by the refs, but there were definitely some issues from OU as well in terms of how it handled everything.

“You have to continually remind these guys – off the field, on the field, scheme, technique, how you handle yourself – those have to be constant things,” Riley said. “I’ve always said if we play bad, then we coach bad. If we play good, then we coach good. We’re all in this together.

“If we didn’t do a good job of handling ourselves or had some unsportsmanlike penalties, then we have to do a better job coaching. I think the easy copout is to say we coached it, they’re just not doing it. We’re in it together. If it’s not reaching them, then we have to do a better job.”

Take No. 2: Riley fired up for recruiting weekend

Well, it’s not a night game, but OU is more than happy with the 2:30 kick for Bedlam this weekend. After some early kickoffs, the Sooners have been at 2:30 or later their last four home games.

And this time, yep, OU is trying to make this recruiting weekend count.

“Oh, yea. I can’t complain after this string of 11s. I can’t complain about 2:30,” Riley said. “It helps. It’s a lot easier to get everybody here, especially the guys that are playing. A lot of our guys now are playing playoff games or end-of-season games.

“We’re able to get people here. It can make for a little bit of an early morning for some of those people but not anything like 11. It’s good to have that. Wish we could find out a lot sooner than six days. That would be helpful. I hear we’re on another one for Kansas. We’ll take the 2:30 all day long.”

It’s going to be a great mix for OU in terms of top-tier commitments in town to go with elite targets still remaining on OU’s board for 2019.

For an early list of Bedlam visitors, check out the Crimson Corner.

Take No. 3: Redshirt rule even more in focus down stretch run

Obviously, OU has been monitoring the four-game redshirt rule from its side of things all season, but now the Sooners will certainly take a strong look at their opponents the rest of the way.

“You have to be mindful about it, without a doubt,” Riley said. “It’ll be interesting to see how teams approach it here in the end. We all learned and saw different people’s strategy early in the season.

“Then like you said, what will teams do in the end? Will they trust some of these guys in these important games in the end? Will they create package for a guy here or there? I think it’s certainly possible. I think you’ll see it some, so it’s something we have to be prepared for.”

The redshirt rule hasn’t always been just a 2018 class thing, both for OU and for other schools. However, the Crimson Corner has kept track of the four-game rule for OU’s 2018 class this entire season.

To see who has reached their limit, who hasn’t seen the field, etc., check it out.