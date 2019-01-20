New Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had his first press conference in Norman on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the session.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch

Take No. 1: No excuses for poor performance

Where do you start after the last defensive seasons for the Sooners? Grinch is coming in as motivated and determined as ever to get it turned around.

And where do you start? Mentality. That mentality is simple – no excuses. It’s not easy to play defense in the Big 12, but that’s what you’re being asked to do. You have a job… do it. Playing against the OU offense every day can actually help.

“You have a tremendous opportunity against a tremendous passing team to be elite defensively against it if you are willing not to make excuses on a day-to-day basis,” Grinch said. “That was the biggest thing for us, as a coaching staff, saying we need to be willing to have a tough day and a frustrating day as we walk off that practice field and not make excuses for our guys.”

The defense, Grinch said, is a work in a progress. And a clean slate for the players and the coaches to work off of heading into the spring.

“Where we are at today – the best way to put it – is we are a work in progress,” Grinch said. “We have to make sure we get this thing installed. We are trying to do very little from a previous season eval. I think that’s the responsible thing to do.”