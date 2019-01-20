Take 3: Grinch says no excuses
New Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had his first press conference in Norman on Sunday afternoon.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from the session.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch
Take No. 1: No excuses for poor performance
Where do you start after the last defensive seasons for the Sooners? Grinch is coming in as motivated and determined as ever to get it turned around.
And where do you start? Mentality. That mentality is simple – no excuses. It’s not easy to play defense in the Big 12, but that’s what you’re being asked to do. You have a job… do it. Playing against the OU offense every day can actually help.
“You have a tremendous opportunity against a tremendous passing team to be elite defensively against it if you are willing not to make excuses on a day-to-day basis,” Grinch said. “That was the biggest thing for us, as a coaching staff, saying we need to be willing to have a tough day and a frustrating day as we walk off that practice field and not make excuses for our guys.”
The defense, Grinch said, is a work in a progress. And a clean slate for the players and the coaches to work off of heading into the spring.
“Where we are at today – the best way to put it – is we are a work in progress,” Grinch said. “We have to make sure we get this thing installed. We are trying to do very little from a previous season eval. I think that’s the responsible thing to do.”
Take No. 2: Urgency starts now
The first step to fixing the defense is to realize the change has to happen now. No wasted movements, no days off.
You only get 15 practices in the spring, and Grinch is going to make sure the Sooners take full advantage of every single one.
“What we can’t do is waste a lot of time in the feel-out phase, where we are feeling them out and they are feeling us out,” Grinch said. “We have to make sure we dive into this thing so we’re not wasting a day. We’ve got to get there quick.”
The urgency is there.
“I guess the message would be, and I used the term earlier, and I certainly did with the defensive staff this morning is ‘urgency.’ We have a sense of urgency that’s unmatched across this country,” Grinch said. “Everyone’s trying to be better. That’s what off-seasons are for. That won’t change a year from now.
“But on our part, we have to understand that we have to raise the bar very, very quickly. And we have to make sure — it’s one thing to raise it, it’s another thing to reach it.”
Take No. 3: Grinch and the turnover formula
One thing OU fans are hoping for would be an increased amount of turnovers. The Sooners only had 11 last season, while Grinch has his own line of thinking after years of research.
You get two turnovers per game on a 12-game schedule, and you’ve got 24 takeaways. Twenty-four takeaways equates to nine wins. That’s the magic number.
“Takeaways equal victory. So it stems from the fact that the sole purpose of the defense to be on the football field is get the ball back to the offense,” Grinch said. But the purpose behind every play in football is for the defense to get the ball back to the offense.
“And oh, by the way, the ball doesn’t have any working knowledge of who it’s supposed to be thrown to. It doesn’t know the quarterback is supposed to throw to a receiver. It doesn’t know it’s supposed to stay in the running back’s arm. So if the ball doesn’t know, how on earth do we know?”
That number, that goal of getting takeaways every time you take the field gives players purpose, Grinch said. They know what they’re out there trying to do.