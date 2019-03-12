“Now he just has to learn how we want everything done and getting on the same page with our receivers and getting on the same page with our scheme and what we want. He’s progressing fast, there’s no doubt about it. It’s gonna be a race to see how much he can progress because he does have such a short time here.”

“He makes every throw he needs to make,” Riley said. “He’s very capable, like we felt when we watched the tape and through evaluations. He’s capable of everything we want in the throw game.

There’s going to be some skepticism about Hurts and his ability to be a pure quarterback. And some won’t be fully satisfied until the season is actually here, but Riley has been pleased with the steps Hurts has made with each practice.

“It’s a fun process,” Riley said. “It’s fun getting to know these guys and seeing what makes them tick and seeing what they’re good at now and seeing what they need to improve on. We’re making up ground quickly, but we can’t waste a day right now.”

All the film evaluation, all the talks, now it’s time to watch Jalen Hurts on the football field. As good as advertised so far as Riley continues to learn more about the graduate transfer from Alabama.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media following the third day of spring practice. Here are the biggest takeaways from the session.

Take No. 2: Quartet making strong impressions

The mid-year enrollee attention goes toward the three five-star wide receivers in Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease and Trejan Bridges. But Riley is quick to point out to not forget about tight end Austin Stogner.

It’s early, but physically, they’re all looking the part and showing why they were so highly rated coming out of high school.

“You can make it four,” said Riley, adding Stogner to the receiver trio. “Austin Stogner, there wasn’t a more highly recruited tight end in the country than him. It is unique. Physically, all of them are good enough to play and be able to help you soon. We thought they would be and they are.

“Mentally, how do they continue to prepare? How do they handle their bodies? How do they handle all the transitions? There’s still a lot of question marks out there on these guys. But there’s no doubt the capability is there. You like what we’ve seen from them thus far.”

Take No. 3: Grinch methods working early

If Hurts isn’t the biggest spring question, then it’s OU’s defense. First-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has come in guns blazing, but is it working?

That would be an emphatic yes, said Riley.

“Been impressed with how much they've been able to do defensively despite not having much time with them on the field or in the meeting room yet,” Riley said. “He's got a great way of teaching that can present a lot of different ways to offenses, I don't want to say simple but he does a good job of making it as simple as possible for his players, his other coaches.

“So the scheme part I think has been on or ahead of schedule and then the effort, just kind of that extra it factor that you have to have to play great defense regardless of what your scheme is, you're starting to see it pretty consistently with our group over three practices.

“So we've got to be able to build on it and maintain but I think it's been a really good start. I love the mindset and the vibe of just everything on that side of the ball right now.”

Plus one: Offensive line a work in progress

One word to sum up the offensive line has been interesting. The injury to starting center Creed Humphrey threw things even more for a loop than it already was.

What it’s led to is a lot of position movement, even if only on a temporary basis as OU tries to get through spring.

“We have a guy like Brey Walker, who’s gotten all his reps at tackle, has to go and play some guard,” Riley said. “A guy like Tyrese Robinson, who has been guard here his entire time has to go in a play center. All of a sudden we’ve had to move Finley Felix around some. What it’s created is some movement to get the reps we want.

“In the long run, it’s gonna be phenomenal for these guys. In the short term, we’re gonna have some tough moments, especially here in spring as we get used to all the things we’re doing defensively and as we get settled with everything on the o-line.”

Riley is confident things will work out in the long run, but he understands it’s going to be a long process. As long as there’s steady progress, that’s success.