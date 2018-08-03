The assumption has been clear throughout the summer. Quarterback Kyler Murray would compete for the starting job for the 2018 season against Austin Kendall . Following that, it would be time for Murray to depart Norman and join the Oakland Athletics organization.

Seemed pretty easy to understand. Riley never said Murray is coming back Friday afternoon, but he didn’t just rule it out when questioned about Murray’s mindset in what is perceived to be his final year.

“Well, I'm not gonna really ... decide how I want to handle that ... um, we'll see if it's his final year,” Riley said. “That hasn't really been determined yet. I'm not worried about it if it is or if it isn't. That's gonna have no impact on this year.”

Murray was chosen with the ninth selection overall in the MLB Draft two months ago and signed a $4.6 million bonus. The safe assumption is still that this will be Murray’s final year, but Riley expanded just a bit on his comments, admitting he has not played a role at all in the negotiations between Murray and the A’s.

“My hope through this whole thing is that Kyler is gonna be able to do what he wants to do,” Riley said. “If he wants to go play baseball after this year, then we'll wish him well and be happy for him. But the ball's gonna be in his court, which is where it should be.”

As for the 2018 race, nothing new to report on that front. Riley is still letting Murray and Kendall battle it out until a clear-cut winner has been determined.

If you’re looking for a concrete date to circle for when that is, don’t bother.

“I don't have one, really,” said Riley about a timetable. “Just kinda see how it goes. Obviously if both guys are playing at a similar level and you get closer to the first game, then you do start getting up against the wall a little bit where you have to make a decision... I haven't put a timeline on it. I'm gonna see how they play and where they're at and base the decision on that.

Take No. 2: Quarterback not the only position battle

All eyes will continue to be on the quarterback race, but it’s not the only question for OU entering the 2018 season.

A couple of key races to watch are the safety spot and at the center position. The center position is easier to define with the battle between redshirt senior Jonathan Alvarez and redshirt freshman Creed Humphrey.

“I think it'll kinda depend on how that battle goes, too, almost the same way in the quarterbacks,” Riley said. “But do they have some influence on each other? Yes, although you know, both of our quarterbacks have to be able to play with both of our centers.

“Certainly, once you get starters and if those guys stay in place, they're gonna develop a good rapport like Bake and Eric did here over the last couple years. Those positions can change in one play so you want the relationship and the closeness and those guys, of course, on the same page. But you also understand that they've gotta be interchangeable.”

Safety is more of an open book as OU is trying to replace Will Johnson and Steven Parker. Four guys (Robert Barnes, Justin Broiles, Jordan Parker, Kahlil Haughton) competing for two spots.

Day one for Jordan Parker at safety sounds like it was a success.

“Getting him back to safety, I think, is gonna be a positive move for us as well,” Riley said. “I like just the demeanor of that group. I thought they did a great job communicating, getting us in the right calls, checks on the back end. You could feel there's a competition there. A lot of those guys were going at it.”

Take No. 3: Adapting to change

Entering his second year, you can Riley is a lot more comfortable with how everything is going in Norman. Just as true freshmen have to adapt to the speed of the game, sounds like Riley has adjusted to being the guy.

“A little bit, yeah, I feel a little more settled,” Riley said. “It's not moving quite as fast for me, I would say. I remembered that I was the one who had to blow 'em up and break 'em down and all that stuff, make announcements. It feels more normal now.”

The biggest change, though, is the practice schedule. OU has four less practices this season. OU has one more day of practice in just shorts, then two days of practice in uppers before going full pads on the fifth day.

“The off days, we can do some meeting time with them now, which last year, you were not able to do that,” Riley said. “So other than that, they're about the same. Everybody has to bump up their schedule, plan for 25-29, try to get the same amount of work done, but probably the biggest difference for us is getting a lot of things done ahead of time and then our guys not being in school right now. That is the biggest difference and it's the biggest help right now.”