Time for talking is almost over as it is game week for Oklahoma. Head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media and here are the biggest takeaways. Game 1: vs. Houston (6:30, Sunday) Take No. 1: No depth chart finalized It’s never set in stone, but it has become accepted that the Monday of the initial game week is when the first depth chart of the season is released. That hasn’t been the case the last few seasons with the Sooners and that continued to be the case again Monday.

Not a huge shock. #Sooners have been announcing their depth chart in their own way last few years. pic.twitter.com/x3VpetrbtP — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) August 26, 2019



There’s a lot of strategy, a lot of paranoia in college football, but Riley said this really had nothing to do about any of that. “Not strategic. This is a big week for us,” Riley said. “We still have some position battles going on. We have some spots where we will have multiple guys play. We haven't made some decisions yet on starters. “Even in a couple of positions, we have as many as three guys that can play and play a majority of the game. It gives us, as coaches, a better chance to evaluate it and hopefully give you guys something a little more accurate midweek.” So as we wait for OU’s chart, first-year Houston coach Dana Holgorsen had his own take on what’s going down.

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen on not releasing a depth chart for Week 1. He says lightheartedly, ‘I’ve always released a depth chart. ... If they aren’t putting one out, I ain’t putting one out.’ pic.twitter.com/g5qRLwwmZS — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) August 26, 2019

Take No. 2: Grinch down on the field

It’s a feel thing. When it comes to having your assistant coaches on the field or up in the press box, there is no one size fits all answer. The Sooners have had Mike Stoops and Ruffin McNeill up in the box in recent years, but first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is set to be on the sidelines with Riley. Riley is fine with that. “It’s one, it’s the staff you have around you and do you have people up top that you know can get you the information that you need, because that’s critical,” Riley said. “You have to have that to be able to make adjustments, or if something’s hurting you, you know where it’s at, or if you have a leak, you know how to plug it. We feel like the staff sets up that way. “And then going back to the mentality thing, because of how important we believe that is, Alex being on the field in those moments, to be able to look our guys in the eye is extremely important.”