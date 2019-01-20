After a busy three weeks of personnel and coaching moves, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was back to address the media Sunday afternoon.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the session.

Head coach Lincoln Riley

Take No. 1: This is your 2019 OU coaching staff

It had been assumed, but now it’s confirmed by Riley that the 2019 coaching staff for the Sooners is locked in place.

No offensive changes, and the defense, now under the guidance of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, has been formed.

Defensive coordinator/safeties – Alex Grinch.

Defensive line – Calvin Thibodeaux.

Outside linebackers – Ruffin McNeill.

Inside linebackers – Brian Odom.

Cornerbacks – Roy Manning.

Thibodeaux stays at defensive line coach, while McNeill moves from being the interim defensive coordinator for the second half of the 2018 season to now being the outside linebackers coach.

“The first priority was absolutely just getting the defensive coordinator hired,” said Riley about forming the defensive staff. “Once we had that and Alex and I were able to sit down and start piecing together a staff, I knew I had good guys on the staff. There was no doubt about that, good guys, good coaches. I didn’t come in with some mentality of just blowing this thing up and just immediately scrapping everything we had and starting from scratch.

“But at the same time, I wanted it to fit. As we went through it, Ruffin fit within Alex’s scheme as we started talking about the staff layout. He brings a lot to this job that’s very valuable to me too. Again, the trust factor, a guy that’s been through this, all the things I’ve said several times about him are certainly still there and I think he still has a great pulse for this team as well. It just made sense on a lot of different levels.”

Riley said there are still some off-field positions and graduate assistant positions that haven’t been finalized. The on-field staff, though, is done.