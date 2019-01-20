Take 3: OU staff is set
After a busy three weeks of personnel and coaching moves, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was back to address the media Sunday afternoon.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from the session.
Head coach Lincoln Riley
Take No. 1: This is your 2019 OU coaching staff
It had been assumed, but now it’s confirmed by Riley that the 2019 coaching staff for the Sooners is locked in place.
No offensive changes, and the defense, now under the guidance of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, has been formed.
Defensive coordinator/safeties – Alex Grinch.
Defensive line – Calvin Thibodeaux.
Outside linebackers – Ruffin McNeill.
Inside linebackers – Brian Odom.
Cornerbacks – Roy Manning.
Thibodeaux stays at defensive line coach, while McNeill moves from being the interim defensive coordinator for the second half of the 2018 season to now being the outside linebackers coach.
“The first priority was absolutely just getting the defensive coordinator hired,” said Riley about forming the defensive staff. “Once we had that and Alex and I were able to sit down and start piecing together a staff, I knew I had good guys on the staff. There was no doubt about that, good guys, good coaches. I didn’t come in with some mentality of just blowing this thing up and just immediately scrapping everything we had and starting from scratch.
“But at the same time, I wanted it to fit. As we went through it, Ruffin fit within Alex’s scheme as we started talking about the staff layout. He brings a lot to this job that’s very valuable to me too. Again, the trust factor, a guy that’s been through this, all the things I’ve said several times about him are certainly still there and I think he still has a great pulse for this team as well. It just made sense on a lot of different levels.”
Riley said there are still some off-field positions and graduate assistant positions that haven’t been finalized. The on-field staff, though, is done.
Take No. 2: How Hurts became a Sooner
If defensive coordinator was 1a. regarding the Sooners in the last couple of weeks, the quarterback room was 1b., and with good reason.
Once Riley understood that Kyler Murray wasn’t going to return to OU for the 2019 season, he started to explore some options.
“Once I knew that (Murray), you have a chance to take a look at your room and see what you have, what you need and what are your concerns,” Riley said. “I started thinking about adding someone older in that room, thinking we might need an older presence in there.”
Enter former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. And exit Austin Kendall. Riley said he was upfront and honest with every quarterback and their family during that process that ultimately led to Hurts taking a visit, announcing his commitment to OU and Kendall heading to West Virginia.
It was just a one-day visit for Hurts last weekend, but it worked.
“Jalen came up here and visited. We thought it went well,” Riley said. “It was kind of a quick visit. You bring a grad transfer in, they don’t care about a lot of stuff. A lot of times they’re making that decision for one reason and one reason only. It went well. Jalen let us know that he was coming.”
Hurts still has to get accustomed to OU’s offense. He still has to win the quarterback job, but it’s hard to bet against Hurts after all he’s accomplished and all he’s seen in three years in Tuscaloosa.
“As I’ve gotten to know him, I’ve been really impressed with how he carries himself, the way that he works,” Riley said. “There isn’t gonna be a lot that happens to this kid that he hasn’t been through already.”
Take No. 3: Kendall’s departure a tough decision
Riley did want to clarify how everything went down with Kendall, the Sooners and the Mountaineers because that was a rollercoaster of a story throughout the week.
After realizing he wanted an older presence in the room, Riley let Kendall know just in case he wanted to find another option.
“Honestly, I actually encouraged the family to enter the transfer portal, as difficult as that was,” Riley said. “When asked the question from his dad, ‘If he was your son, what would you do?’ That was my honest answer, at least give himself options and see how thing played out. Had great conversations with them the entire way through.”
Riley said the process with Kendall and the Kendall family was positive the whole way. He said he talked to Kendall multiple times a day and both sides were honest with each other.
Riley said the toughest part was about Kendall being immediately eligible within the same conference since obviously all Big 12 teams play each other.
The personal side of things had Riley saying Kendall deserves to go, but he had to factor in the professional side, too.
So after fighting back-and-forth, Riley made the move and opted to not restrict Kendall from going to West Virginia.
“In the end, the human element and my relationship with him and his family… Probably the thing that pushed me over the edge was the last conversation I had with him that morning, and I ended up releasing him that afternoon,” Riley said.