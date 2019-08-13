“ Certainly, you' probably look at the competitive parts the most. I mean, that's the closest thing to the game that you possibly can,” Riley said. “But I think even more than that, it's, why you can't just throw some stats together from a practice and look at it, and the guy that has the best stats wins. The stats do tell a story, but they don't always tell the whole story.

With the practice grind, Riley said it’s hard to really pinpoint how things are going. It’s during the off day where Riley can dig in and determine the progression of the race.

No news, but some could be coming as Riley will get a chance to evaluate the competition a lot more between Jalen Hurts , Tanner Mordecai and Spencer Rattler on Wednesday.

Practice No. 10 is Tuesday evening for Oklahoma, and head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the media before the team’s second scrimmage. Here are some of the biggest takeaways.

“So I think it's a feel of who's not only playing well and completing passes and doing their job well, but who's running the group well? Who's handling the group? Who's communicating well? Who's got poise when something doesn't go right?

Riley praised the quarterbacks once again for not competing against each other, but instead just getting better themselves. That’s especially true for Rattler as he attempts to play the catch-up game after not being on campus in the spring.

“He's more than anybody just kind of in a race against time, having not been here in spring,” Riley said. “You can certainly tell that the other two were here for spring. And there's no doubt, he's gaining on — not necessarily gaining on Jalen or gaining on Tanner — but just gaining on getting to the point where he can execute and communicate everything that we want him to. He's a quick study.

“And one thing I have appreciated about the kid, even though I wasn't here for spring, he's not afraid of the moment. He thinks he should be right in the middle of it, which you know, you better believe that. And he certainly has that self-confidence.”

Take No. 2: Time to let Redmond fly

The training wheels are coming off for redshirt freshman defensive presence Jalen Redmond as he is starting to finally be thrown into the fire again.

The blood clot issues, hopefully, a thing of the past, now gives Redmond the chance to show everybody what he can do again.

“He's an exciting guy. He's talented, you could see that pretty easily in the time he was been able to play for us,” Riley said. “You could see he's hungry. You can tell he hadn't been on the field, not necessarily from rust standpoint, but just from an effort and a desire standpoint.

“Probably more than any guy out there probably appreciates just being able to take up a rep of inside drill in practice. Because there was a long time there when we didn't know if that was going to happen again.”

Riley said no health issues and Redmond has brought the physicality to practice.

Take No. 3: Brooks running fine in loaded room

The Title IX investigation against running back Kennedy Brooks meant he wasn’t with the team. And though the investigation was ruled in his favor, Riley said you could tell in little ways that he’s still trying to get back to his top ability.

“When he got back and got around him looked like he was still in pretty good shape,” Riley said. “So it looked like that he did a lot of things on his own. It probably certainly helped that he wasn't a first-year guy, that he knows our system.

“He's had to train his body before, knows when he's training well, knows when he's not. And so from the looks of it, he didn't just sit on the couch the whole time. You could tell that he came back in shape and knocked a little bit of the rust off and now he looks like the same ol' Kennedy.”

The running back room is a loaded bunch again with Brooks, Trey Sermon and sophomore T.J. Pledger to now go with 2019 additions Marcus Major and junior college transfer Rhamondre Stevenson.

“Those two have been very impressive, you know, those are two that you look back on and even early say, you know, glad we took those two guys,” Riley said. “They've done a nice job so far here in camp. I think we've got five guys in that room that can go play and play at a high level right now.”

Plus One: Welcome, Mr. Jackson

There was a new name on the roster Monday with the addition of graduate transfer safety Austin Jackson, coming in from Clemson.

It’s too early to know exactly what sort of role he could play, but everybody knows defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is always looking for more competition.

“Was looking for a home here for his last spot and just made some contacts or some mutual acquaintances,” Riley said. “Got a chance to watch him a little bit and was somebody that we were intrigued enough to bring in.

“Didn't know for sure if it was something that was going to work out; it was something that worked out just hear in about the last week. Got him in and got him going. So we'll see what he's about. Haven't had a chance to be around him a ton, but he's got some great experience and certainly looks the part coming in here. So we're going to try to get him some reps and find out what he can do.”