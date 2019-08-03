The first day of preseason practice is in the books for Oklahoma, and head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media. Here are the three biggest takeaways from the session.

Take No. 1: Some familiar names return

When you’re talking the OU secondary, there’s a lot of focus on some of the younger names that could improve under the tutelage of Roy Manning and Alex Grinch.

But there are some veterans, who if they can stay healthy, would love to show fans they still have a lot more to offer to the Sooners.

Just the first day, but it was a positive one for defensive backs Chanse Sylvie, Jordan Parker and Robert Barnes as all three were not limited by any means.

“Chanse finally looks healthy and running like he was before the injury,” Riley said. “He was pushing through it in the spring but wasn't quite himself. He's much more fluid. With our training staff and strength staff, Chanse has done a really nice job and is much better athletically than he was.

“Robert came in and was full go today. It was good to have him back. He's played a bunch of ball for us, both on defense and special teams. It looked like he was moving around well.”

Riley added Parker looked fine as well. It’s an open competition for those secondary spots, and they’ll do their best to make sure they’re not forgotten.