Take 3: Riley after OU's first practice
The first day of preseason practice is in the books for Oklahoma, and head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media. Here are the three biggest takeaways from the session.
Take No. 1: Some familiar names return
When you’re talking the OU secondary, there’s a lot of focus on some of the younger names that could improve under the tutelage of Roy Manning and Alex Grinch.
But there are some veterans, who if they can stay healthy, would love to show fans they still have a lot more to offer to the Sooners.
Just the first day, but it was a positive one for defensive backs Chanse Sylvie, Jordan Parker and Robert Barnes as all three were not limited by any means.
“Chanse finally looks healthy and running like he was before the injury,” Riley said. “He was pushing through it in the spring but wasn't quite himself. He's much more fluid. With our training staff and strength staff, Chanse has done a really nice job and is much better athletically than he was.
“Robert came in and was full go today. It was good to have him back. He's played a bunch of ball for us, both on defense and special teams. It looked like he was moving around well.”
Riley added Parker looked fine as well. It’s an open competition for those secondary spots, and they’ll do their best to make sure they’re not forgotten.
Take No. 2: Proctor making his presence
We all know the story about the offensive line as Bill Bedenbaugh’s group must replace four starters from last year’s group that won the Joe Moore Award.
The storyline has been the lack of experience for the line outside of center Creed Humphrey. But that’s not necessarily true when you take into consideration R.J. Proctor.
Proctor, a graduate transfer from Virginia, gives great experience to the room. And as it turns out, some flexibility, too.
“From the times I saw him – I'm not with him every single period of the day – it looked like he had a pretty good idea of what we're doing,” Riley said. “He's a really, really smart kid. As a graduate transfer with one year to go, that's pretty big. You need someone who can pick this thing up pretty quick, especially for a guy who wasn't here.
“I've been impressed with his command with what he's doing so early in his time here. That's going to be a big factor. Physically, he's certainly good enough to help us. We're going to need those bodies. We've got a group of guys who we know can play and we're going to need a few more guys to emerge and be ready there for us. He's certainly there in that group.”
Riley said after Proctor gets in pads, the staff will have a much better idea of where Proctor will fit in terms of guard/tackle position.”
Take No. 3: Riley respects the Title IX process
Running back Kennedy Brooks was cleared to return to the team last month following a Title IX investigation. Following his accuser going public on Twitter on Friday evening, the university released another statement.
Riley deferred to the statement but also added some words of his own.
“We’ve got to have respect for that process and how it goes on,” Riley said. “I would say that it’s a topic that we’re extremely sensitive to. We have round-the-year education on that. It’s something that we take extremely serious.
“So serious in fact that when there is an inquiry or a process ongoing, we’re proactive enough to remove our guys from the team before the decision’s even been made. We take it as serious as we possibly can and we let the people whose job that is do their job.”