Nobody is happy about the Norwood news, but the only bright spot, for lack of a better term, is the injury happening so early in camp and giving OU time to adjust.

“Everybody was disappointed for Tre but Tre's ... anybody that knows him knows he'll handle it well and he'll come back better than ever.”

“Tough injury, tough for him. Tough for our team,” Riley said. “He's such a valuable guy. Can play so many positions, great experience. Certainly, we'll miss him. Not only defensively, but special teams, too. He's a guy that was really a jack of all trades for us. But that's part of this game. That's gonna happen.”

SoonerScoop.com confirmed Tuesday evening Norwood was at practice on crutches, and now it’s clear the Sooners will be without Norwood, who had started the last 19 games for OU.

Start with a blow to the Sooners secondary. Riley announced junior defensive back Tre Norwood will miss the 2019 season, following a non-contact injury suffered during Monday’s practice.

The first five practices are in for Oklahoma’s preseason camp, and head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media Friday afternoon.

With Norwood down at the nickel spot, all eyes will turn toward sophomore Brendan Radley-Hiles. Norwood and Radley-Hiles were locked in the competition during spring, and it appears this could be the chance for Bookie to shine.

Other names being suggested include redshirt junior Chanse Sylvie as well as true freshman Jeremiah Criddell.

“The way Alex (Grinch) and them teach our system, being able to move those guys around is easier for us than it's been in the past,” Riley said. “It's more of learning the overall system, the overall scheme and so changing those pieces in and out has not been too difficult and the guys have handled it well.”

Take No. 2: QB competition rolls on

The spring was all about the two-man showdown between Jalen Hurts and Tanner Mordecai for the starting quarterback spot, but that has clearly been added by one with freshman Spencer Rattler.

Riley has been consistent in saying he’s in no rush to name a starter, and the first week of camp has done nothing to change that.

“Adding Spencer into that has been fun as well,” Riley said. “Tanner, Jalen, those guys really doing a nice job. They're all performing well. They're gonna make it tough, which, if you've recruited and developed right it should be. But happy with the progress that we've made but we've gotta have another great week here.”

The key to the competition, said Riley, is everybody focusing on themselves. Hurts isn’t trying to beat Mordecai or Rattler trying to beat Hurts or however you want to phrase it. The guys took advantage of the two months in the summer, and it’s paying off for the whole team the way they’re approaching the job now.

“You can't play against the other guy. You've gotta go do your best and focus on just your job, which can be tough in situations like this,” Riley said. “Up to this point, I feel like they've done that. They've been their own guys. They've got different skillsets, but it's been fun to watch kinda them wrap their minds around our system and leading our guys and there is certainly a lot more good than bad right now.”

Take No. 3: Cornerback depth is back in play

During the spring, a lot of people wanted to talk about the cornerback battles, but it was really hard to do so because of the lack of depth.

With freshmen Woodi Washington and Jaden Davis arriving and Jordan Parker returning from injury, now the battles can actually begin.

“You can see overall our players are – the players that were here in spring – you can just tell it's not brand new to them now. So you just see a little more confidence in the technique and schemes, communication.

“And then I think the addition of some of these new young players has done nothing but help that competition. It's been good to get Woodi and Jaden Davis, some of those guys in there, get them in the mix. Jordan Parker, who has done a really nice job in there as well. Good to have him back healthy, not having him this spring.”

It's going to be hard to beat Tre Brown and Parnell Motley for the starting spots, but OU is in the process of building the championship depth.

Plus One: Camp standouts

First week in the books, and Riley wasn’t shy to name some names as guys who have shown out in the initial five practices.

“Marquise Hayes comes to mind. I think he's really having a strong camp so far,” Riley said. “I'm proud of the way that he's improved. He's certainly somebody up front that stands out. I think T.J. Pledger has made some really nice gains physically. He's quite a bit better than what he's been. Brian Asamoah, another one, Ryan Jones, a couple guys there at inside backer have really made a jump physically and in their understanding of the system.”



