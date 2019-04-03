Hurts mentioned last week there weren’t any handouts being given in terms of the spot, and Mordecai has definitely used his year in Norman to good use.

Now what are realistic expectations for where Hurts is now compared to where he needs to be for OU heading into the fall, that remains a juggling act. For those that want Hurts to already be polished in the offense at this point is simply not realistic.

Still a couple of weeks left in spring practice, but Riley made it clear the quarterback competition is in full swing between Jalen Hurts and Tanner Mordecai .

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media following Wednesday’s practice. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the evening’s session.

“It’s a competition like it’s always been here,” Riley said. “We’ve always had competitions. We’ll always have competitions. This is a very real one. Those guys are both playing well and doing a lot of good things.

“They are both at totally different points of their career. One is at the beginning of his career. One is at the end. One has been here for a while. One just got here. They are almost like polar opposite ends on both sides of it. For both of them, it’s focus on yourself and try to get better.”

Take No. 2: The offensive line grind

The quarterback competition is on, but the offensive line is another story. As offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh tries to plug in four starting spots, it’s not nearly as easy.

And not nearly as pretty.

“Honestly, you aren’t evaluating that much,” Riley said. “You are more of just grinding each day to get better at all positions. We’re playing well enough on the offensive line. We’re getting a good look at everybody right now. We’re getting a feel for what these guys are doing well.

“More it’s your head down in the sand every day right now and just fighting every day to get better and teach these guys more and expose them to different looks and to our calls and building trust and continuity.”

Starting center Creed Humphrey is missing the spring but will be back in the summer. The other four spots remain up for grabs, and Bedenbaugh hasn’t been afraid to move guys around to find the best fit.

Take No. 3: Stokes shining early

Offensively, everybody wants to know about the freshmen quartet at wide receiver and tight end, but the defense is seeing a name emerge as well.

Defensive lineman LaRon Stokes, a junior college graduate, is making his mark early in practice and showing he belongs on this stage.

“Of all the newcomers, he’s been one of the more impressive ones up to this point. He’s a quick study. I’m really glad we trusted our evaluation on him,” Riley said. “He wasn’t a guy who was a big name in recruiting circles.

“He’s consistent. You trust the kid. He does everything he’s supposed to do every single day and when you do that, you tend to get better quickly. He’s got a nice little burst, a good frame. Really a great start to spring for him.”

Plus one: Haselwood is a-OK

One of the stories from Monday’s practice was seeing freshman wide receiver Jadon Haselwood in a boot and not participating.

Riley clarified it’s nothing serious.

“Little ankle. Couple of normal bumps and bruises,” Riley said. “It’s just a little ankle. He’ll be back in a couple of days. He’s out of the boot already.”

OU fans have gotten to know a lot about Theo Wease, Austin Stogner and Trejan Bridges because they were committed for so long and based in Texas. Haselwood was a last-minute addition from the state of Georgia even though he has Oklahoma ties.

Moving halfway across the country for good seems to be working out just fine with him.

“He’s a big physical kid. He’s raw. Kind of like you would expect with most high school receivers coming in here,” Riley said. “But he’s competitive. He’s coachable. He’s very talented. Physically there are a lot of things that he does very well. I’ll be excited to get him back on the field and to get to work with him.”



