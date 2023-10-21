NORMAN — Despite the Sooners entering Saturday's game as an 18-point betting favorite over UCF, there was still one prevalent question. Will there be a let down from the Texas win two weeks ago? For over three quarters, it looked like there might be. The Sooners entered halftime tied 17-17 and then found themselves trailing 23-17 heading into the fourth quarter. All of a sudden, the OU offense snapped out of it. Dillon Gabriel found Drake Stoops for an 11-yard touchdown at the 9:16 mark to give the Sooners back the lead, then Gavin Sawchuk scored on a 30-yard rush with 3:13 left to extend the lead to eight points. The game wasn't completely over at that point. In fact, the Knights drove down the field and capped off a scoring drive with a 12-yard pass from John Rhys Plumlee to Javon Baker, giving them a chance to tie with a two-point conversion. But Kendel Dolby blew up the two-point attempt, and Austin Stogner managed to corral the ensuing onside kick to seal the Sooners' 31-29 win. It was an ugly win, and it took much more than expected for the Sooners to escape the Knights. But they did just enough to win, improving to 7-0 on the season. Here's a look at the top performers, the good, the bad and the big-picture takeaways for the Sooners:

Top performers

Dillon Gabriel: 25/38 passing, 253 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT WR Nic Anderson: 5 REC, 105 yards, 2 TDs WR Drake Stoops: 7 REC, 60 yards, 1 TD DE Ethan Downs: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack LB Danny Stutsman: 12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble S Peyton Bowen: 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

The Good

— First-quarter defense: In the opening 15 minutes the Knights totaled just 15 yards and one first down, which came on the final play of the quarter. The Knights gained just eight yards on their first four possessions. — The Nic Anderson show continues: Anderson's streak of consecutive games with a touchdown has now increased to four, thanks to a 29-yard score from Gabriel in the first quarter. For good measure, he added a 42-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. On the season, Anderson now has 16 receptions and a team-high seven touchdowns. — Sawchuk bounces back, finds late rhythm: With Tawee Walker out, Sawchuk made his first start of the season. He struggled initially, dropping a direct snap and then a pass from Gabriel on back-to-back snaps to start the game. However, he flashed his explosiveness in the fourth quarter, particularly on his 30-yard touchdown run to seal the win. He finished the game with 10 carries for 63 yards. — Third-down defense: Despite giving up 397 yards, the Sooners defense did just enough to limit a UCF offense that ranked second in the Big 12 coming into Saturday. A big reason was the third-down defense — the Knights converted on just 4-of-16 attempts. The Sooners also added 13 tackles for loss.

The Bad

— Special teams miscues: Despite starting all four first-quarter drives near midfield, the Sooners only scored once in the opening 15 minutes. A key reason why was Zach Schmit, who missed field goal attempts of 38 and 43 yards in the first quarter. Schmit's lone make came on a 25-yard attempt before half. — Another mediocre day for the running game: Despite playing a lackluster rushing defense in UCF, the Sooners again had trouble finding room to run for much of the game. The Sooners finished with 189 yards on 46 attempts, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. It marks the sixth time in seven games that the Sooners failed to rush for more than 4.1 yards per carry. The absence of Walker, who missed due to personal reasons, proved to be significant. — Big-play defense: The Knights finished with five plays of 15 yards or more, the same as the Sooners. Their first touchdown was set up by a 54-yard run down to the goal line, while their second-quarter touchdown came on an 86-yard pass. — Controversial unsportsmanlike penalty: Near the end of the second quarter, UCF receiver Javon Baker blew a kiss to the OU sideline in the midst of his 86-yard touchdown. Per the NCAA rule book, if a player taunts while the ball is live, it's a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty from the succeeding spot. That would suggest that the touchdown should not have counted. Instead, the touchdown counted and the penalty was enforced on the ensuing kickoff.

The Big Picture