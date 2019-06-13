Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Brock Vandagriff is an outstanding 2021 quarterback. He has special abilities. And he lives about 10 minutes from the Georgia campus.

There is absolutely no question the Bulldogs are one of the frontrunners in his recruitment, as Vandagriff recently released his top six. But after a weekend visit to Oklahoma, the Sooners have definitely made a serious move up.

The Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian standout named his six favorites: Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Word out of Norman is that Vandagriff had an excellent trip there this past weekend and it has to be difficult to turn down a program that has produced back-to-back No. 1 NFL Draft picks and back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners.

But Oklahoma also signed five-star quarterback Spencer Rattler in its last recruiting class and so the path to the starting job might be a little clearer at Georgia after Jake Fromm leaves. Others are certainly not out of it yet, either, since Vandagriff hasn’t even started his junior season.

If Oklahoma could go into Georgia’s literal backyard and land a stud 2021 quarterback, that would be the ultimate flexing of the Sooners’ recruiting muscles. Can the Big 12 power get it done?