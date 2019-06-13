Take Two: Can Oklahoma steal QB out of Georgia's back yard?
Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.
THE STORYLINE
Brock Vandagriff is an outstanding 2021 quarterback. He has special abilities. And he lives about 10 minutes from the Georgia campus.
There is absolutely no question the Bulldogs are one of the frontrunners in his recruitment, as Vandagriff recently released his top six. But after a weekend visit to Oklahoma, the Sooners have definitely made a serious move up.
The Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian standout named his six favorites: Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
Word out of Norman is that Vandagriff had an excellent trip there this past weekend and it has to be difficult to turn down a program that has produced back-to-back No. 1 NFL Draft picks and back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners.
But Oklahoma also signed five-star quarterback Spencer Rattler in its last recruiting class and so the path to the starting job might be a little clearer at Georgia after Jake Fromm leaves. Others are certainly not out of it yet, either, since Vandagriff hasn’t even started his junior season.
If Oklahoma could go into Georgia’s literal backyard and land a stud 2021 quarterback, that would be the ultimate flexing of the Sooners’ recruiting muscles. Can the Big 12 power get it done?
FIRST TAKE: JOSH MCCUISTION, SOONERSCOOP.COM
“After having talked to some people familiar with the situation, it sounds like the visit absolutely could not have gone any better for him and his family. I think coming into the visit it seemed as though the Sooners were more of a contender than some had previously thought, but coming out of it I feel confident calling them the likely leader in his recruitment and a very real threat to Georgia.
"With the way Georgia is recruiting, not just within its own area code, but also nationally, it is a constant and considerable threat. But the bottom line is that Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma’s production at quarterback have made the Sooners a very large part of Vandagriff’s recruitment.”
SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM
“This one is tough to read because a lot of people think Oklahoma is the leader. Why wouldn’t it be, with two Heismans and two No. 1 picks in a row? The way Oklahoma has produced quarterbacks, he has to be interested in that.
“Georgia has Fromm, who’s expected to leave so that job should be wide open as well. It comes down to how comfortable he feels in the offense and how they’ll develop him. Rattler is coming in to Oklahoma. With a kid like Vandagriff coming in after Rattler, you know one of them is going to leave.
"The clearer path is Georgia but he’s really, really tempted by Lincoln Riley and the way he produces quarterbacks. I had said that Georgia was the leader, but I think Oklahoma has the better chance right now.”