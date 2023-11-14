Takeaways and notes from Oklahoma's huge win over Texas State
Oklahoma moved to 3-0 with a 93-54 win over Texas State on Tuesday night. Here are a few takeaways and notes from the win…
Oklahoma’s backcourt shines
Javian McCollum impressed as he led the Sooners in points with 15. He shot 6-10 from the field and 1-4 from behind the arc. McCollum showcased his speed and did a good job in transition. He scored from all three levels and hit a flashy step-back three. In addition to his 15 points, he added two assists, two rebounds, and a steal in 26 minutes played.
Le’Tre Darthard totaled 14 points, two assists, one rebound, one block, and a steal. He shot 5-9 from the field and 2-5 from downtown. Darthard continues to do it all and make winning plays. In this game, he took on more of a scoring role. He did a large portion of his scoring in transition and continues to be a reliable threat from behind the arc.
Milos Uzan only had 8 points but filled up the stat sheet in other areas. He had five assists, four rebounds, and a steal. Uzan was 3-6 from the field and 1-3 from behind the arc. He did have two turnovers, but for the most part, it was another impressive performance. Uzan continues to create for others at a high level.
The trio of McCollum, Darthard, and Uzan helped the Sooners in many areas. Those three played a significant role in why Oklahoma had 16 fast-break points and 19 points off turnovers. Having three players who can handle the ball at a high level while co-existing will go a long way for this team.
Both of Oklahoma’s centers stuff the stat sheet
Sam Godwin built off of his double-double performance on Friday night. While it was no double-double, he posted 10 points and six rebounds. Godwin also blocked three shots and totaled three steals. He was very active defensively and offensively, particularly on the offensive boards, as five out of his six rebounds were offensive rebounds. Godwin was very efficient, shooting 4-6 from the field.
John Hugley was also extremely efficient, totaling 12 points while shooting 4-4 from the field, 1-1 from behind the arc, and 3-3 from the free-throw line. Hugley also grabbed seven rebounds. He continues to be a large physical presence.
Balanced scoring attack
McCollum, Darthard, Godwin, and Hugley all scored in double figures. Oklahoma also had Otega Oweh with 9, Uzan with 8, Kaden Cooper with 8, and Jalon Moore with 7. That’s a balanced scoring attack. Six out of those eight players also knocked down three-pointers. Oklahoma’s leading scorer in the first two games was Oweh, and even though he just had 9 points, the Sooners still totaled 93 points. Depth is necessary in the Big 12, and Oklahoma has quality depth.
Notes
- Moore and Cooper returned from injury. Moore got a bit banged up with a wrist injury but returned to action.
- Oklahoma went with Uzan. McCollum, Oweh, Moore, and Godwin as its starters.
- Jacolb Cole did not play for a third straight game. It seems as if a redshirt is likely for him.
- The Sooners were 7-21 from behind the arc and missed a few open looks.
- The 93 points scored tonight is the most points totaled by this year’s team, and it ties the most points totaled by last year’s team.
- Oklahoma’s bench continues to be a force, as they racked up 44 points tonight — the majority of those points coming from Darthard and Hugley.