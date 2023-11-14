Oklahoma moved to 3-0 with a 93-54 win over Texas State on Tuesday night. Here are a few takeaways and notes from the win…

Javian McCollum impressed as he led the Sooners in points with 15. He shot 6-10 from the field and 1-4 from behind the arc. McCollum showcased his speed and did a good job in transition. He scored from all three levels and hit a flashy step-back three. In addition to his 15 points, he added two assists, two rebounds, and a steal in 26 minutes played.

Le’Tre Darthard totaled 14 points, two assists, one rebound, one block, and a steal. He shot 5-9 from the field and 2-5 from downtown. Darthard continues to do it all and make winning plays. In this game, he took on more of a scoring role. He did a large portion of his scoring in transition and continues to be a reliable threat from behind the arc.

Milos Uzan only had 8 points but filled up the stat sheet in other areas. He had five assists, four rebounds, and a steal. Uzan was 3-6 from the field and 1-3 from behind the arc. He did have two turnovers, but for the most part, it was another impressive performance. Uzan continues to create for others at a high level.

The trio of McCollum, Darthard, and Uzan helped the Sooners in many areas. Those three played a significant role in why Oklahoma had 16 fast-break points and 19 points off turnovers. Having three players who can handle the ball at a high level while co-existing will go a long way for this team.