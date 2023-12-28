The Sooners made their comeback to the court after an extended hiatus, securing a victory over Central Arkansas with a final score of 88-72. Despite a substantial lead, Central Arkansas narrowed the gap to just five points in the second half, highlighting the evident rust the Sooners needed to shake off after the break. While a win is a win, it's undeniable that this particular victory was less than aesthetically pleasing. Here are three key takeaways and notable observations following Oklahoma's 11th win.

Javian McCollum shines

Javian McCollum after knocking down a three-pointer (Alonzo Adams)

Starting with a positive takeaway, Javian McCollum displayed excellence in the recent game. Achieving a season-high 23 points, he showcased versatility by contributing two assists, two rebounds, and two steals. McCollum's shooting performance was noteworthy, going 4-8 on two-pointers and 5-9 on three-pointers. Particularly impactful was his first-half contribution, where 18 of his 23 points were scored. During a challenging first half for Oklahoma, McCollum emerged as the primary offensive force, exhibiting elite performance. Notably, he demonstrated prowess by sinking several exceptionally difficult three-pointers, further solidifying his impact on the game.



Oklahoma was rusty

Contrary to expectations of a decisive victory, the Sooners faced a more competitive challenge from Central Arkansas, with 12 lead changes indicating the closely contested nature of the game. Despite multiple opportunities to assert dominance, Oklahoma struggled to maintain a firm grip on the match, and the Bears resiliently hung on. Central Arkansas's impressive shooting performance underscored vulnerabilities in Oklahoma's defense. The Sooners experienced breakdowns, and the Bears adeptly capitalized on these lapses. Shooting at an impressive 47.4% from the field, Central Arkansas demonstrated both offensive prowess and exploited defensive shortcomings on the part of the Sooners. The impact of the Christmas break was evident, with Oklahoma displaying signs of rust and facing a more resilient opponent than anticipated.



There is still improvement to be made

Milos Uzan driving to the rim (Nathan J. Fish)

The Sooners entered Charlotte with an impressive 10-0 record, but since then, they've grappled with significant adversity, suffering a loss to the Tar Heels and facing notable struggles against Central Arkansas. While adversity can act as a catalyst for growth and serve as a potential wake-up call, it also underscores the absence of easy matchups in the remaining schedule. A crucial aspect requiring improvement is free-throw shooting, as the Sooners posted a 72.7% success rate from the free-throw line in this game. Milos Uzan notably struggled, contributing just 3 points. The performance of the Sooners' bench was subpar until Le’Tre Darthard found his rhythm late in the game, finishing with 8 points, five assists, three rebounds, and a steal. The challenges encountered in these recent matchups have shed light on areas that the Sooners need to address and refine as they move forward in the season.



Notes

- Point Totals: McCollum 23, Otega Oweh 16, Sam Godwin 14, Jalon Moore 12, John Hugley 9, Darthard 8, Uzan 3, Rivaldo Soares 3.

- Moore boasted the highest +/- with an impressive 21.

- McCollum earned the KenPom MVP honors.

- Godwin registered the highest usage rate at 29.

- Oklahoma emerged victorious in the rebounding battle, securing 33 rebounds compared to Central Arkansas' 31.

- Upcoming matchup: The 11-1 Sooners are set to face off against the 7-5 Monmouth on Sunday, December 31st, at 2:00 p.m.