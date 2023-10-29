Here's a look at the snap counts for each position group, along with a few key takeaways:

In addition to providing snap-count data for each player, PFF also dishes out grades for each player in several areas on either offense and defense. When it comes to dissecting the loss for OU, there's plenty of useful information to gleam.

LAWRENCE, Kansas — The data from Pro Football Focus is always very telling. That's particularly true when examining the Sooners' 38-33 loss to the Jayhawks on Saturday.

1. Jaren Kanak simply has to be better

There were a lot of things wrong with the OU defense on Saturday. Stutsman's injury, which kept him out for the second half outside of one play, didn't help. But one problem was Kanak's performance.

Per PFF, Kanak finished with the lowest grades on the defense in single-game performance (29.5), rushing defense (41.0) and coverage (29.4). He also finished with the second-worst tackling grade (25.4), which is fitting considering he is credited with the most missed tackles (4).

In the box score, Kanak totaled six tackles.

Look, everybody has bad games. Kanak is a true sophomore, playing significant snaps and is being asked to do a lot. But he struggled in last week's game, too, finishing with a performance grade of 54.8 and a tackling grade of 39.2. If the Sooners want to bounce back from their first loss of the season, it has to start with Kanak.

2. The rotation on the offensive line is a mess

Raym, Guyton and Mettauer played every snap yesterday, which has been a common occurrence this season. The one difference on the offensive line, though, was the amount of subbing from the coaching staff.

Green and Sexton, who played his first significant snaps as a Sooner, both played exactly 54 snaps. Sexton was particularly impressive, finishing with a performance grade of 71.8. But they were regularly rotating as a duo with Byrd and Rouse, who finished with grades of 57.6 and 58.8, respectively. Byrd's unnecessary roughness penalty in the third quarter was really hurtful, considering it contributed to the offense going three-and-out. The Jayhawks, of course, scored on the next possession.

Rouse has mostly been a steady presence this season. But Green has emerged as a real contributor in recent weeks, and the Sooners were simply more effective with he and Sexton on the field. But considering Troy Everett didn't play, Sexton saw the most snaps of the season and Rouse played by far a season low, it's clear Bill Bedenbaugh and company are still trying to figure out that position group. That's not particularly encouraging considering the Sooners have played eight games.

3. What is going on at running back?

The running back snap-count data needs a bit more context.

Yes, Walker led the backfield in snaps by a considerable amount, and deserved to play. He proved he's the best running back on the team, rushing for 146 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries (6.3 yards per carry). His late-game injury really hurt the offense.

But there's a couple of things that are baffling. Walker didn't even log a carry in the first quarter — it could be related to the incident that led to him missing the UCF game with an in-house suspension — and the Sooners struggled mightily to run the ball early, recording 37 yards on 10 carries in the opening 15 minutes.

Then Walker entered the game in the second quarter, and the Sooners immediately found success running the ball. He had 97 yards in the second quarter alone.

That's pretty bizarre, considering he wasn't involved early.

But the most interesting thing is Barnes' usage. The true sophomore hadn't logged a snap since Week 3 and then was heavily involved in the fourth quarter. That includes on the possession following Ethan Downs' interception with 2:29 to go, when the Sooners needed a first down to seal the win. He finished with five carries for 17 yards.

Despite playing a big role in the win over UCF, Sawchuk barely played. He wasn't particularly efficient — he had six carries for 19 yards — but it was still surprising to see Barnes see more playing time, particularly after Walker exited the game.

Like the offensive line, it seems the Sooners are still trying to figure things out with their backfield.



